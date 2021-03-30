Where to get a COVID test on the Northern Rivers

QLD Authorities Work To Contain COVID-19 Outbreak As Brisbane Cluster Grows

NSW health Minister Brad Hazzard announced on Monday more than 14 services are ready to support COVID testing on the Northern Rivers and Tweed areas.

The measure came after Queensland Health confirmed two women visited Byron Bay over the weekend while infectious with COVID-19.

Mr Hazzard said the facilities support the work done at Byron Central Hospital, plus other pop up testing facilities open by NSW Health.

“We now have more than 14 services being set up in order to do testing up there,” he said.

The full list of testing places mentioned by the Minister was:

Bangalow Medical Centre Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology, Ballina Road, Bangalow.

Byron Bay Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology, 1 Byron Street, Byron Bay.

Lennox Head Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology: 62 Ballina Street, Shop 4, Lennox Head.

Ballina Central Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology: 44 Bungalow Road, Shop 4 Ballina Street, Ballina.

Ballina Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology: 90 Tamar Street, Shop 4, Ballina.

Lismore Base Hospital: Uralba Street, Old Emergency Department, Lismore.

Lismore Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology: 62 Wyrallah Road, Shop 12, Wyrallah Road Shopping Centre, Lismore.

Alstonville Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology: 106 Main Street, Shop 2, Alstonville.

Ballina Respiratory Clinic: 92 Tamar Street, Shop 12, Tamar Shopping Village, Ballina. Enter through glass doors beside Anytime Fitness.

Mullumbimby Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology: 125 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby.

Ocean Shores Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology: 84 Rajah Road, Shop 4 Ocean Shores Shopping Village, Ocean Shores.

Murwillumbah Respiratory Clinic: 14 King St, Murwillumbah.

Murwillumbah Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology: 14 King Street, Murwillumbah.

The Tweed Hospital: Powell Street, Paediatric Outpatient Unit, Tweed Heads.

Mr Hazzard said he is working towards setting a couple of extra testing sites in the area.

“We are looking at setting up a couple of others, in Lennox Head and Banora Point,” he said.

“They are not yet set up but hopefully we’ll make some announcements in the next day or so.

“We want testing to be easy, because when testing is accessible, people tend to go.”

Two clinics will be operating in Byron Bay, including a drive-through clinic, while the clinic at Byron Central Hospital will increase its operating hours.

The clinics include:

Byron Bay QML Pathology Drive-Through, Cavanbah Sports Ground, 249 Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay. Open from 8am to 8pm 7 days from 2pm today.

Byron Bay Walk-in Pop-Up Clinic; Byron Bay Surf Club, Bay St, Byron Bay. Open from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Sunday from 3pm today.

Byron Central Hospital walk-in, 54 Ewingsdale Road, Ewingsdale. Open from 9am- 630pm, 7 days a week.

For extra details visit the NSW health website