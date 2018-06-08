Where to get free pizza this weekend in Coolangatta

YUM: Pomodoro is offering free Pizza for it's launch.

EVERYBODY loves pizza, especially when it's free.

To celebrate the official opening of Pomodora Pizza and Pasta on Saturday, pizza lovers can enjoy a free slice or two from noon-2pm at the new restaurant at the Strand at Coolangatta.

The Strand's marketing manager Sarah Clasen said with the addition of Pomodora Pizza and Pasta, the centre's dining precinct offers now a wide range of tastes and flavours for the whole family to enjoy.

"Our Dining Precinct now offers a full complement of flavours and cuisines from all over the world,” said Ms Clasen said.

"Diners have a world of choice that differs from the regular shopping centre options - with many of our eateries run by local, independent operators.

"It's something unique for this unique part of the coast”

Pomodora Pizza and Pasta is located in the Level 1 oceanfront Dining Precinct at The Strand.