Menu
Login
YUM: Pomodoro is offering free Pizza for it's launch.
YUM: Pomodoro is offering free Pizza for it's launch. Contributed
News

Where to get free pizza this weekend in Coolangatta

Aisling Brennan
by
8th Jun 2018 2:28 PM

EVERYBODY loves pizza, especially when it's free.

To celebrate the official opening of Pomodora Pizza and Pasta on Saturday, pizza lovers can enjoy a free slice or two from noon-2pm at the new restaurant at the Strand at Coolangatta.

The Strand's marketing manager Sarah Clasen said with the addition of Pomodora Pizza and Pasta, the centre's dining precinct offers now a wide range of tastes and flavours for the whole family to enjoy.

"Our Dining Precinct now offers a full complement of flavours and cuisines from all over the world,” said Ms Clasen said.

"Diners have a world of choice that differs from the regular shopping centre options - with many of our eateries run by local, independent operators.

"It's something unique for this unique part of the coast”

Pomodora Pizza and Pasta is located in the Level 1 oceanfront Dining Precinct at The Strand.

pizza the strand shopping centre
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Can Steph Gilmore bounce back in Bali?

    Can Steph Gilmore bounce back in Bali?

    News Fanning slayer, Gilmore nemesis power to top of WSL rankings

    • 8th Jun 2018 6:30 PM
    The NRRRL mid-season report card

    The NRRRL mid-season report card

    News All 12 clubs graded. How did your team fare?

    • 8th Jun 2018 6:19 PM
    Invinciboy claims Condong, Dunn eyes Doomben

    Invinciboy claims Condong, Dunn eyes Doomben

    News Murwillumbah trainer eyes first Group 1 win on Saturday

    • 8th Jun 2018 6:12 PM
    Full of Hart, Ethan wins bronze

    Full of Hart, Ethan wins bronze

    News Australian under 19 champion proves he has what it takes in Samoa

    • 8th Jun 2018 6:02 PM

    Local Partners