Where to get your artwork fix on the Tweed

The Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre is are now open. Free, online bookings essential. Picture: Supplied.

AN exhibition of winning and highly commended artworks from the Border Art Prize 2020 is now on display at the Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre.

Initially organised to be an online-only exhibition in response to the coronavirus emergency, the announcement of the Gallery's June reopening provided an opportunity to display the winning and highly commended Border Art Prize entries so that visitors may view them in person.

Jenny Kitchener, Border Art Prize $500 winner , Out of Kilter, 2019 framed linocut, collage, (unique print), 53 x 35cm

Gallery director Susi Muddiman OAM said she was thrilled to be able to present a selection of the winning artworks from the competition.

"While the online exhibition catalogue is fantastic and has received a great response from artists and viewers, seeing the artworks in person adds another layer of understanding," Ms Muddiman said.

Oksana Waterfall, Border Art Prize 2020 $3000 winner, The girl from Kyiv 2020, oil, embroidery thread, vintage hemp fabric and solar print in vintage sewing machine drawer, 12 x 36cm. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ms Muddiman said with physical distancing measures in place, visitors could view the works along with other exhibitions by booking a free timed ticket through the Gallery website.

Seh said featured artists included Oksana Waterfall, Megan Puls, Jenny Kitchener, Michelle Dawson, John Pitt, Shannon Doyle, Tim Fry, Susan Jacobsen and Trish Tait.

"Highly commended artist Konstantina's artwork will not be on show but will be featured in her upcoming exhibition at a commercial gallery in the region," she said.

Megan Puls, 2020 Border Art Prize $1500 winner, "SURGE" series 2018, stoneware recycled clays / Black Scarva clay, 35 x 17cm. Picture: Supplied.

You can view all 392 Border Art Prize entries in the online catalogue on the Gallery's website.

Many of the artworks are for sale and anyone interested in buying a piece should contact the artist directly via the links in the catalogue or contact the Gallery.

To book a ticket to visit the Gallery https://trgmoac.eventbrite.com.au

Border Art Prize Online Exhibition Catalogue artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au/PrizesAndAwards