Where to get your artwork fix on the Tweed
AN exhibition of winning and highly commended artworks from the Border Art Prize 2020 is now on display at the Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre.
Initially organised to be an online-only exhibition in response to the coronavirus emergency, the announcement of the Gallery's June reopening provided an opportunity to display the winning and highly commended Border Art Prize entries so that visitors may view them in person.
Gallery director Susi Muddiman OAM said she was thrilled to be able to present a selection of the winning artworks from the competition.
<< Why this terminally-ill boy can't have his wish granted >>
"While the online exhibition catalogue is fantastic and has received a great response from artists and viewers, seeing the artworks in person adds another layer of understanding," Ms Muddiman said.
Ms Muddiman said with physical distancing measures in place, visitors could view the works along with other exhibitions by booking a free timed ticket through the Gallery website.
Seh said featured artists included Oksana Waterfall, Megan Puls, Jenny Kitchener, Michelle Dawson, John Pitt, Shannon Doyle, Tim Fry, Susan Jacobsen and Trish Tait.
"Highly commended artist Konstantina's artwork will not be on show but will be featured in her upcoming exhibition at a commercial gallery in the region," she said.
You can view all 392 Border Art Prize entries in the online catalogue on the Gallery's website.
Many of the artworks are for sale and anyone interested in buying a piece should contact the artist directly via the links in the catalogue or contact the Gallery.
To book a ticket to visit the Gallery https://trgmoac.eventbrite.com.au
Border Art Prize Online Exhibition Catalogue artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au/PrizesAndAwards