Where to get your drive-through flu shots on Gold Coast

SENIORS will not have to leave their car when getting a flu shot this season, thanks to creative doctors working to stop the spread of coronavirus and make patients feel safe.

Doctors across the Gold Coast have swapped their clinics for a carpark to issue new flu shots to patients aged 65-plus, as they works on the frontline of the pandemic.

Both Tamborine Mountain Medical Practice and the Tweed Health for Everyone Super Clinic are offering the option of drive through vaccinations for the community's most vulnerable.

Drive through flu shots at the Tweed Health for Everyone Superclinic.

Tweed Health Super Clinic director Dr Matthew Cardone said the clinic's drive through service started this weekend, and phone are ringing off the hook.

"We want to make sure our vulnerable patients are protected, this way they don't need to even enter the building," Dr Cardone said.

"We usually expect to deliver around 4000 vaccines during flu season but there is huge demand at the moment.

"We are restocking with the government vaccine that is free for over 65 year-olds as fast as we can."

The clinic has already taken steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus, setting up a separate isolation area for unwell patients to be treated.

"We are doing whatever we can to keep people safe."

Tamborine Mountain Medical Centre. Dr Leeann Carr Brown giving a drive through flu vaccination to Tamborine local Ray Rose. Picture Glenn Hampson

According to Dr Leeann Carr-Brown of the Tamborine Mountain Medical Practice demand has also been significant.

"We want people to be safe but comfortable visiting their doctor and can do this by limiting contact in our office in any way possible," Dr Carr-Brown said.

"We expect demand will outstrip our supplies and we won't be able to reorder for another few weeks, due to demand backlog."

"Coronavirus has turned everything on its head, we have had to change the way we do everything.

"We now have the option of telehealth or a carpark consultation if needed."

Despite the huge strain coronavirus has placed on hospitals, Dr Carr-Brown said medical practices had seen a substantial drop in patients - which has caused concern. "We are concerned patients are neglecting problems. So our aim is to make people feel safe about visiting out clinics and getting the help they need," she said

Originally published as Where to get your drive-through flu shots on Gold Coast