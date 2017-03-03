Where to go for Clean Up Australia Day

Trevor 'Big Trev' Arbon from Big Trev's Watersports and Coolangatta resident Gigi Law are keen to clean up Tweed Heads for Clean Up Australia Day this Sunday.

JOIN Big Trev at Jack Evans Boat Harbour for the annual Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 5.

Bring your gloves and rubbish bags to Big Trev's Watersports, Bay St, Tweed Heads, from 10am-noon.

Food and drink will be available throughout the day.

There's plenty of other areas around the Tweed to help clean up, including:

Crabbes Creek - Meet at the Crabbes Creek Community Hall from 9am-noon.

Fingal Head - Meet at Letitia Rd from 8-11am.

Pottsville - Meet at the Cudgera Ave crossing from 8-10.30am.

Hastings Point - Meet at Tweed Coast Rd across from the Post Office from 8-11am.

Anchorage Island - Meet at Keith Curran Park, Island Dr, from 8.30-11.30am.

Murwillumbah - Meet at Knox Park from 7.30am-5pm.

Banora Point - Meet at Hec Beswick Park, Winders Place, from 8-11am.

Cabarita Beach - Meet behind the surf club on Pandanus Pde from 8am-noon.