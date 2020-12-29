Where to see fireworks on the Gold Coast this New Year’s Eve

THE Gold Coast and Tweed's big New Year's Eve fireworks displays have been ruled out - but it's not all over for those keen to farewell 2020 with a bang.

Work is underway on smaller shows from Coolangatta to Paradise Point, and a laser light show at Molendinar.

Fireworks at Paradise Point to bring in 2019. Ultimate Readers Pics Gold Coast. Picture: Cole Ingram

Most smaller displays are ticketed and spots snapped up, but second releases are possible and more tickets may be available if individuals cancel.

The displays are a bright spot for Skylighter Fireworx director Max Brunner, who has weathered a downturn due to mass COVID-19 event cancellations.

Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast have axed their big displays but most other regional cities across Queensland are forging on with the usual pyrotechnical festivities.

Mr Brunner's team will still be running half a dozen Gold Coast displays.

"Fireworks on New Year's Eve is like candles on a birthday cake. They just go hand-in-hand - it wouldn't be New Year's Eve without some fireworks," Mr Brunner said.

Fireworks over Robina. Picture: Mike Batterham

"It's been a tough year. For many people in the event industry, it's been challenging, but the future is looking a bit brighter," he said.

"New Year's Eve is probably half the size as last year, but we're grateful. Six months ago I wasn't sure there would be any fireworks.

"We're grateful we can light up the sky."

Skylighter Fireworx and its director Max Brunner will be running half a dozen fireworks displays across the Gold Coast this New Year’s Eve. Picture: AAP image/John Gass

Last year, major displays were up in the air until they a last-minute green light amid the catastrophic Black Summer bushfires which wreaked havoc across the country.

But smaller displays were cancelled.

This year, the La Niña phenomenon has brought wetter weather and a lowered fire risk

"Everything is beautiful and green. From a physical safety vicepoint, conditions are perfect for fireworks," Mr Brunner said.

"What we've found is the events which have had COVID plans and have been able run this year - the back end of this year - they have been extremely well supported.

There will not be any fireworks at Surfers Paradise this year.

"People have missed out on a lot so it's been uplifting to see such great community support at local events.

"The future is looking brighter. New Year's Eve will be especially symbolic this year. It's signically better times ahead - goodbye 2020."

Earlier this month, Gold Coast City Council said the major Surfers Paradise fireworks would be cancelled because the anticipated crowd of about 90,000 was "a number too large to safely manage under the chief health officer's Covid restrictions".

Fireworks over Robina. Picture: Mike Batterham

Gold Coast City Council cancelled the Surfers Paradise fireworks due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Glenn Hampson

For a full list of Gold Coast displays, including private shows, visit the Queensland Government website. Check out individual councillor pages for details about public displays.

NEW YEAR'S EVE DISPLAYS

Coolangatta - Kirra Groyne, Marine Pde, 9pm and 12am.

Labrador - Harley Park, Marine Pde, 9pm.

Molendinar - Silver Bridle Park, Southport Nerang Rd, 9pm (laser lights).

Murwillumbah - Murwillumbah Leagues Club, Dorothy St, 9pm and 12am.

Paradise Point - Paradise Point Parklands, The Esplanade, 9pm.

Robina - Robina Town Centre, Robina Town Centre Dr, 9pm.

Originally published as Where to see fireworks on the Gold Coast this New Year's Eve