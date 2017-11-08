Where to shake your tail feathers

All gigs listed in local times
THURSDAY
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Scott Whatman 5.30pm
Club Banora - Kimberley Davis - Social new vogue dancing 6pm
Cudgen Leagues Club - Denis Warren 5.30pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social new vogue dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; Lisa Hunt & Forever Soul 7.30pm
FRIDAY
Arts Centre Gold Coast - The 27 Club 8.15pm; Hetty Kate 7.30pm
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Floorburners 6.15pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Spin 7.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Kafoa & Black Pearl 7.30pm
Chinderah Tavern - Fergo 6pm
Club Banora - Ben Amor 3pm; David Barry 7pm
Coolangatta Hotel - The Balcony - Fat Albert 8pm
Cudgen Leagues Club - Jayne Henry 5.30pm
Currumbin RSL - Soundlounge - Acoustic Guitar Spectacular 8.30pm; Captain Wow 7pm; The Deck - Dallas James 5pm
Currumbin SLSC - The Immigrants 7.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Jason Delphin 7.30pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Feramones 7pm
Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 8pm
Murwillumbah Services Club - Rene Diaz 7.30pm
North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
Pottsville Beach Sports - The Dynamics 7.30pm
Riverview Hotel - Mescalito Blues 7.30pm
Saltbar - DJ request with DJ Jason 8.30pm
Seagulls - Nicky Convine Duo 7.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Caleb Lafaitele 6pm
The Star Gold Coast - Vinyl on the Deck 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mr Jon 11am; Kaffene Trio 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - '80s Mania 8pm; The Stage - Michelle Cook 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Mix City 4.30pm; Lisa Hunt & Forever Soul 9pm
Twin Towns Juniors - The Influence 5pm
SATURDAY
Arts Centre Gold Coast - The 27 Club 8.15pm;
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Secret Agents 6pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Rene Diaz - The Flame 6.30pm
Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Daisy Dukes 7.30pm
Chinderah Tavern - Simon Meola 7pm
Club Banora - Atmosphere 8pm
Currumbin RSL - Soniiq 7pm; The Deck - Nyssa Ray 4pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - OKA 7pm
Saltbar - Who's Charlie 8.30pm
Seagulls - Bullhorn 7.30pm
Sheoak Shack - Pauly P 2pm; Sea Gypsies 7pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; The Dukes 7.30pm
The Star Gold Coast - The Theatre - Leo Sayer 8pm; Vinyl on the Deck 7pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Elephant Rock 7.30pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - The Bootleg Beatles 8pm; The Stage - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Slique 4.30pm; Lisa Hunt & Forever Soul 9pm
Twin Towns Juniors - Two and a Half Men 5pm
SUNDAY
Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Fiddle Me Please 2.30pm
Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Cassie Timms 2pm
Chinderah Tavern - Jak 2.30pm
Club Banora - Steve & Emily 11am; Vanya 5pm
Coolangatta Hotel - Glenn Matlock - Sex Pistols 2pm; Livin' in the '70s 2pm
Coolangatta Surf Club - Kate Kelly 2pm
Currumbin RSL - Big Yellow Taxi noon; The Deck - Eugene 4pm
Currumbin SLSC - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Back to the Future Band 4pm
Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Vaudeville Smash 3pm
Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 1pm; Dynamite Karaoke 5pm
North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
Pottsville Beach Sports - Buggy Brothers 4pm
Riverview Hotel - Stephen Lovelight 2.30pm
South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music Club noon
The Star Gold Coast - Sundays in the Garden 2pm
Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Vic Kena 6pm
Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ noon; The Retronomes 3pm; Lisa Hunt & Forever Soul 7.30pm
Twin Towns Juniors - Sami 2.30pm
MONDAY
Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm