Where to shake your tail feathers

SAY YEAH: Disco-era favourite Leo Sayer returns to play The Star Gold Coast on Saturday at 8pm.
by Daniel McKenzie

All gigs listed in local times

THURSDAY

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Scott Whatman 5.30pm

Club Banora - Kimberley Davis - Social new vogue dancing 6pm

Cudgen Leagues Club - Denis Warren 5.30pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social new vogue dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; Lisa Hunt & Forever Soul 7.30pm

FRIDAY

Arts Centre Gold Coast - The 27 Club 8.15pm; Hetty Kate 7.30pm

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Floorburners 6.15pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Spin 7.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Kafoa & Black Pearl 7.30pm

Chinderah Tavern - Fergo 6pm

Club Banora - Ben Amor 3pm; David Barry 7pm

Coolangatta Hotel - The Balcony - Fat Albert 8pm

Cudgen Leagues Club - Jayne Henry 5.30pm

Currumbin RSL - Soundlounge - Acoustic Guitar Spectacular 8.30pm; Captain Wow 7pm; The Deck - Dallas James 5pm

Currumbin SLSC - The Immigrants 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Jason Delphin 7.30pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Feramones 7pm

Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 8pm

Murwillumbah Services Club - Rene Diaz 7.30pm

North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm

Pottsville Beach Sports - The Dynamics 7.30pm

Riverview Hotel - Mescalito Blues 7.30pm

Saltbar - DJ request with DJ Jason 8.30pm

Seagulls - Nicky Convine Duo 7.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Caleb Lafaitele 6pm

The Star Gold Coast - Vinyl on the Deck 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mr Jon 11am; Kaffene Trio 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - '80s Mania 8pm; The Stage - Michelle Cook 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Mix City 4.30pm; Lisa Hunt & Forever Soul 9pm

Twin Towns Juniors - The Influence 5pm

SATURDAY

Arts Centre Gold Coast - The 27 Club 8.15pm;

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Secret Agents 6pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Rene Diaz - The Flame 6.30pm

Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Daisy Dukes 7.30pm

Chinderah Tavern - Simon Meola 7pm

Club Banora - Atmosphere 8pm

Currumbin RSL - Soniiq 7pm; The Deck - Nyssa Ray 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - OKA 7pm

Saltbar - Who's Charlie 8.30pm

Seagulls - Bullhorn 7.30pm

Sheoak Shack - Pauly P 2pm; Sea Gypsies 7pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; The Dukes 7.30pm

The Star Gold Coast - The Theatre - Leo Sayer 8pm; Vinyl on the Deck 7pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Elephant Rock 7.30pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - The Bootleg Beatles 8pm; The Stage - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Slique 4.30pm; Lisa Hunt & Forever Soul 9pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Two and a Half Men 5pm

SUNDAY

Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Fiddle Me Please 2.30pm

Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Cassie Timms 2pm

Chinderah Tavern - Jak 2.30pm

Club Banora - Steve & Emily 11am; Vanya 5pm

Coolangatta Hotel - Glenn Matlock - Sex Pistols 2pm; Livin' in the '70s 2pm

Coolangatta Surf Club - Kate Kelly 2pm

Currumbin RSL - Big Yellow Taxi noon; The Deck - Eugene 4pm

Currumbin SLSC - Sex & Chocolate 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Back to the Future Band 4pm

Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Vaudeville Smash 3pm

Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 1pm; Dynamite Karaoke 5pm

North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm

Pottsville Beach Sports - Buggy Brothers 4pm

Riverview Hotel - Stephen Lovelight 2.30pm

South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music Club noon

The Star Gold Coast - Sundays in the Garden 2pm

Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Vic Kena 6pm

Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ noon; The Retronomes 3pm; Lisa Hunt & Forever Soul 7.30pm

Twin Towns Juniors - Sami 2.30pm

MONDAY

Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

Tweed Daily News

