A Toowoomba man who broke out of hotel quarantine after returning from a COVID hot spot was missing for almost two full days. Here’s where police say he went.
Health

Where Toowoomba man went after quarantine escape

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
13th Aug 2020 8:29 PM
A Toowoomba man who broke out of hotel quarantine after returning from a COVID hotspot was missing for almost two full days, police say.

Aaron Sydney Green raised pulses around Queensland when news broke that he escaped hotel quarantine at the Athena Motel in Toowoomba.

The 25-year-old man is believed to have broken out of the hotel at around 4pm on Monday after fighting with his partner.

He had already completed more than a week of his 14-day quarantine when he escaped.

Athena Motel Apartments in James St Toowoomba where a man escaped hotel quarantine.
Despite police controlling the hotel's security - Green's escape went unnoticed until 11am the following day - some 19 hours later.

Green remained out of quarantine for another 24 hours after that - handing himself in to police at around midday on Wednesday.

He is believed to have spent those two days at a friend's house.

Green has since returned to quarantine and has been fined $1500 for breaching quarantine requirements.

He has been tested twice for coronavirus since returning from New South Whales.

 

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll. Picture: Liam Kidston
Police Commissioner Katarina Carrol said the incident raised questions about the state's hotel quarantine procedures.

"We have a situation where someone was not found missing until a day later," she said.

"Obviously there must have been some failing because if we had a very robust system with a good framework and governance this would not have

