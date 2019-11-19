Where you can get the Tweed’s newest beer

Red Earth Brewing's head brewer Zeke Hower and brewery manager Ritchie Foreman sample some of the Red earth Rising Sun pale ale which will be among the local brews available at a neighbourhood opening at the Cudgen site next Saturday.

THERE’S something new brewing in Cudgen and it’s got beer lovers licking their lips in anticipation.

The Red Earth Brewery is the latest addition to the Tweed’s growing alcoholic beverage industry and the time has come for locals to find out exactly what has been going on in the distinctive rural building located on Cudgen Rd.

Named after the rich volcanic soil in the area, Red Earth will open its doors this Saturday for the first time in a low key event for families and locals to come and try the brews.

The destination brewery will have four varieties of beer on tap, a food truck and live entertainment, all set among the shade of the avocado trees.

The opening has been two years in the making with head brewer Zeke Hower looking forward to finally having his brews available to the public.

“I was at Stone & Wood for six years and pondered the prospect of continuing to work with a quality brewer or stepping out and going it alone to develop my own beers,” Zeke said.

“While there I developed a fondness for pale ales and we will be serving up our Rising Sun pale ale as well as our IPA next week as well as our pilsner and mid-strength lager.

“We have tried to create a beer which is unique to our brewery and one which the ­locals can identify with and hopefully claim as their own.”

The brewery, housed in a rustic looking farm shed ­incorporated the latest ­brewing system and the layout allows the patrons to feel like they are part of the brewing process.

“We have specifically gone about creating a unique destination which has plenty of character and charm and takes in the farm surroundings, overlooking the fruit trees,” Zeke said.

“Initially our brews will only be available on tap at the brewery and at selected venues on the Tweed and Gold Coast but we plan to have packaged product in the near future.

“Our target market will eventually be from Brisbane to Ballina but first we want to create a sense of ‘ownership’ among locals that this is their beer.”

Next Saturday Red Earth will be serving up Rising Sun Pale Ale, 5% (a crisp clean drop with a subtle citrus ­flavour which gives way to a well-balanced bitterness and is an ideal summer drop with great sessionability, IPA, 6.5% a step up from the pale with a more distinct fruitiness with plenty of body and while it is a strong beer, it is also a very sessionable drop and one which can sneak up on you, the Pilsner, 4.7% which is crisp and refreshing and having very broad appeal and the Mid-Strength Lager around 3.5% which is a thirst quencher and ideal as a very social drop.

At the opening, the Little Wahaca food truck will be serving taste sensations.

Red Earth’s Neighbourhood Opening on Saturday will be from 3pm to 7pm (NSW) with $6 schooners.

The Brewery is located on 592 Cudgen Road, Cudgen and will initially be open from ­Friday to Sunday, 11am to 8pm