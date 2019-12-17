Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed, has been remembered as “a legend”.
Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed, has been remembered as “a legend”.
News

‘Whilst your life was cut short, you deffo lived it big red’

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Dec 2019 11:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Alex Jackson, who died more than a week after his motorbike crashed in Howard Springs, has been remembered as "a legend".

Mr Jackson, 35, collided with a car while riding his motorbike along Whitewood Rd on Sunday December 8, police said.

Police said he suffered critical injuries including head injuries and was rushed to Royal Darwin Hospital.

CHOOSE FROM ONE OF OUR GREAT TAILORED SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGES HERE

Friends have taken to social media to share their grief in his passing.

"Rip Alex. You were loved by soo many. You light up the room with your big smile and Heart of gold," Carlie Richards wrote.

"Whilst your life was cut short, you deffo lived it big, big red legend."

"R. I. P now bud, you were always a laugh every time I saw you. Taken way too soon mate," Stephen Martin wrote.

alex jackson fatality motorbike road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four-day total fire ban in place for all of NSW

        Four-day total fire ban in place for all of NSW

        Weather HOT and dry conditions are expected to worsen over the next few days.

        High-end fashion boutique goes bust

        premium_icon High-end fashion boutique goes bust

        Fashion & Beauty Top fashion retailer folds as bills mount.

        ‘We’re all in this together’: Mayor launches water saving campaign

        premium_icon ‘We’re all in this together’: Mayor launches water saving...

        Council News A campaign has been launched by council to remind residents to save as much waters...

        Experts warn of a surge in homelessness

        premium_icon Experts warn of a surge in homelessness

        News The latest Rental Affordability Index (RAI) paints a grim picture for battlers on...