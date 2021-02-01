WHIP IT: Ballina set to host world whip cracking champ

Nathan "Whippy" Griggs coming to perform at the Rappville Pub on Friday, January 29,

Nathan "Whippy" Griggs coming to perform at the Rappville Pub on Friday, January 29,

Update, Monday, February 1: Guinness World Record holder, Nathan 'Whippy' Griggs, has confirmed a second Northern Rivers show.

See his performance tomorrow, Tuesday February 2, at the The Shaw's Bay Hotel, East Ballina, from 7pm. Free gig.

Original story: Multiple whip cracking world record holder Nathan "Whippy" Griggs will set a cracking pace when he preforms at Rappville Pub on Friday, January 29.

Griggs uses whips as percussion instruments and puts on a show that includes flaming whips intermixed with dusty Aussie humour.

Griggs not only entertains with his whip cracking expertise, he also holds five Guinness World Records - four times for fastest records with one and two hands and one for the longest whip in the world, cracking a whip over 100m long.

He's about to take to the road once more touring from his hometown of Mataranka, in the Northern Territory, through Queensland and NSW with his partner, Tess Rowley.

Nathan "Whippy" Griggs coming to perform at the Rappville Pub on Friday, January 29,

Both Griggs and Rowley are passionate about rural Australia and Griggs said he loved touring to meet new people and get to know the locals in the various towns where he performed.

"I actually love travelling around Australia and doing shows along the way because it allows me to meet locals and go to places I usually wouldn't go and meet people I usually wouldn't meet," he said.

"I also just love whipcracking and entertaining people because I enjoy making people laugh and putting smiles on people's faces."

The enjoyment is reciprocated with audiences loving Griggs' Aussie humour throughout his shows.

"My shows aren't choreographed to the point where it all looks unnatural They love the whipcracking and just about everybody's got a story about hurting themselves whipcracking," he said

"I think people also appreciate the talent behind it all and enjoy the effects of cracking with fire and cracking to music."

Audiences also love getting involved, with plenty of crowd participation in all of Griggs' shows.

Griggs has been whipcracking for about half of his life, and touring the country with his show for many years, packing up when the wet season hits the Northern Territory, and heading south.