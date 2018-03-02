Whips are cracking again in the Tweed Valley

BACK ON TRACK: Races are on at Mur'bah this Monday.

RACING: With Monday's Murwillumbah trots extended to eight races, the annual Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club Cup is poised to be another beauty.

Gates at the Tweed River Jockey Club races at Murwillumbah will open at 12pm, with the first race starting at 1.10pm and the final race at 5pm.

Tweed River Jockey Club general manager Leanne Moore said race day was shaping up nicely.

"We are hoping for a beautiful, fine day,” Ms Moore said.

"Track conditions are still a heavy eight at the moment, but we're hoping for that to be downgraded by the weekend.”

Races at the Tweed River Jockey Club are always family oriented, and the food offering will have something for everyone, with the bistro upstairs dishing up fantastic meals from a sit down à la carte menu, and there will also be take-away food downstairs.

The Tweed River Jockey Club is located in the scenic Tweed Valley just three kilometres north of Murwillumbah, with Mt Warning looming as a beautiful backdrop to the track.

An ATM, disabled toilets access, plenty of on-site parking and a wide variety of cold drinks are also available on the day.

All race meetings are covered by on-course TAB facilities.

EVENT SUMMARY:

Race 1 : Brims Earthmoving Maiden Handicap 1.10pm (1010m)

Race 2: Westlawn Finance and Insurance Benchmark 50 Handicap 1.45pm (1010m)

Race 3: New Year Benchmark 55 Handicap 2.20pm (1530m)

Race 4: Kbbc.com.au Benchmark 55 Handicap 2.55pm (1530m)

Race 5: Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club Maiden Plate 3.30pm (1530m)

Race 6: Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club Pop Up Bar Benchmark 65 Handicap 4:10pm (1200m)

Race 7: Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club Cup Class 2 Handicap 4.50pm (1200m)

Race 8: Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club & Community Awards Winner 5.30pm (2020m)