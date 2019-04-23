Whitelaw to miss Jets clash after head clash

RULED OUT: Tweed captain Cheyne Whitelaw will miss this weekend's match against Ipswich.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed captain Cheyne Whitelaw will miss his side's home fixture this weekend, after suffering a head-knock at Redcliffe last Sunday.

Whitelaw was taken off the field in the 10th minute of his clubs 26-6 Intrust Super Cup loss to the Dolphins.

Seagulls coach Ben Woolf confirmed Whitelaw would miss this Sunday's Round 8 clash with Ipswich at Piggabeen.

Woolf said Whitelaw was recovering well, but would miss this week as a precaution.

The Tweed captain has had a torrid time with injuries over the past 12 months.

The lock-forward missed the second half of last season with knee injury.

Tweed sit seventh on the competition ladder, with four wins and three losses.

Ipswich sit behind them in eighth, and are coming off an impressive 18-point win over the Hunters in PNG.

Kickoff for the Round 8 clash will be at 2pm.