Whiteley lives on in art at Tweed Regional Gallery

MEMORY LANE: Wendy Whiteley with Brett Whiteley's work, New York 1, 1968 at the Tweed Regional Gallery on Thursday. Scott Powick

SHE has often been recognised as a model of her former husband.

But for Wendy Whiteley, the latest exhibition at the Tweed Regional Gallery is more than skin deep.

Brett Whiteley: other places (somewhere else) is now on display at the gallery.

It's a travelling show, formed in partnership with Cairns Regional Gallery and featuring some of Whiteley's iconic works.

They take the audience on a journey through the Whiteleys' extensive travels in Paris, New York, Tokyo and other corners of the world.

Before hosting a talk about the exhibition at the gallery, Ms Whiteley was helping staff to ensure the works were displayed in fine form.

Ms Whiteley commended the work of the "efficient” staff at the gallery as she enjoyed the space, and the Tweed Valley, for the first time.

She said this exhibition marked a significant trip down memory lane.

"It's not (depicting) everywhere we travelled, but it's some of the places we travelled,” she said.

"There's Bali, there's Fiji, there's New York, there's a lot of the Paris works.

"They're like one big life story in a way.”

Ms Whiteley said taking her former husband's work on the road was an important way to keep his memory alive and to keep Australians engaged with his work.

Bringing the painter - who passed away in 1992 - to life in regional galleries was particularly special, she said.

"I'm actually mesmerised by the regional galleries... when the regionals are set up as well as this one is,” she said.

"The regional galleries that are surviving have lifted their game so much... and you've got such an amazing space here.”

Tweed Regional Gallery director Susi Muddiman said it was a coup for the Tweed to be able to host the Whiteley show.

"We are really lucky that the gallery is established enough to be in the running to host these exhibitions,” Ms Muddiman said.

"There's a lot of galleries that want these shows.”

Brett Whiteley: other places (somewhere else) is on show now at the Tweed Regional Gallery and will remain until Sunday, December 3.

The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.

More info at artgallery.tweed.nsw.gov.au.