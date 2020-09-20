Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Recipients of the 2020 Tweed Shire Australia Day Awards.
Recipients of the 2020 Tweed Shire Australia Day Awards.
News

Who deserves to be recognised for their hard work?

Jessica Lamb
20th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Australia Day Awards are a chance for the community to recognise the achievements of people and groups in the Tweed during 2020.

Councillor Katie Milne encourages residents to think of a friend, family member, community member, school or local club that deserves to be recognised and nominate them by 4.30pm on Friday, October 16 by visiting the council's website.

"We also expect COVID-19 may influence people's nominations this year," Cr Milne said.

"This could include consideration of workers in health or aged care, community organisations, schools, or young people that have supported our residents during these very challenging times."

Nominations are open for eight categories:

  • Citizen of the Year - for an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the Tweed community.
  • Arts and Culture Award - for an individual or group who has made a significant contribution to cultural development within the Tweed.
  • Volunteer of the Year (Individual) - for an individual who has made a significant contribution to volunteer works within the community.
  • Volunteer of the Year (Group) - for a group that has made a significant contribution to volunteer works within the community.
  • Sporting Achievement (Individual) - for an outstanding playing sportsperson or ancillary volunteer who has dedicated a lot of time and effort to sports.
  • Sporting Achievement (Group) - for an outstanding playing team, or ancillary volunteer group that has dedicated a lot of time and effort to sports.
  • Community Event of the Year - for an event that promotes and increases the profile of its local area/or delivers wider benefits across the Tweed community.
  • Young Achiever in Community Service - for a young person 25 years of age and under, who has made a significant contribution to the community.

The format of the awards ceremony will be guided by the NSW Public Health Orders, and a decision will be made in November as to whether a public ceremony can be held on Australia Day.

However the council is making plans to broadcast a virtual ceremony on Australia Day.

australia day awards twdcommunity twdcouncil twdnews tweed shire council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Premium Content Businesses lose $10K every week, many ‘will not make it’

        Business An industry leader has warned many businesses face shutting their doors before Christmas due to the border closure.

        Sister’s emotional plea to shooting witnesses

        Premium Content Sister’s emotional plea to shooting witnesses

        Crime Ivona Jovanovic shooting: Devastated sister calls for answers

        ‘Nightmare with no end’: Mum trapped in UK

        Premium Content ‘Nightmare with no end’: Mum trapped in UK

        News Lynne Stewart separated from autistic son and fears tumour

        ‘Inconceivable’ age mystery for casino cheat

        Premium Content ‘Inconceivable’ age mystery for casino cheat

        Crime Gambler's age causes court drama after cheating at the casino