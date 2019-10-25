Who gets boned in greatest Cox Plate field ever?

Bonecrusher (left) and Our Waverley Star (right) battle for first place in the 1986 W.S. Cox Plate at Moonee Valley.

Bonecrusher (left) and Our Waverley Star (right) battle for first place in the 1986 W.S. Cox Plate at Moonee Valley.

YOU begin with Phar Lap and end with Winx, but it's what happens in between that causes the most headaches when compiling the greatest W.S Cox Plate field since the famous race began in 1922.

Our champions of the turf such as Tulloch, Tobin Bronze, Kingston Town and Sunline simply can't be denied.

But how can Fields Of Omagh or Saintly only make it as emergencies, or Bonecrusher not at all? You can decide.

1 PHAR LAP (1930-31): Only appropriate he should win two of the earliest editions before taking on the world in the US. Surely had a couple more Plate wins in him had he stayed.

2 AJAX (1938): Won 14 of 15 races in the 1938/39 season, including a Cox Plate, before being beaten a neck the following year. Thirty-six wins from 46 starts and unplaced once.

3 RISING FAST (1954): The only horse to win the Caulfield Cup-Cox Plate-Melbourne Cup treble in the same season, before adding another Caulfield Cup in 1955.

4 TULLOCH (1960): He was surely the greatest three-year-old Australian has seen (14 wins from 16 starts) before a virus almost killed him. Returned to win the 1960 Plate.

5 TOBIN BRONZE (1966-67): The premier horse of his era, winning 12 of 16 WFA starts in Australia (three seconds, one third) before campaigning in the US.

6 DULCIFY (1979): His seven-length romp was a sign of what was about to come from a gelding that was destroyed when a hot favourite for the Melbourne Cup.

7 KINGSTON TOWN (1980-81-82): He never won by much, but he always found a way in this particular race. Could have added another but for injury.

Hugh Bowman and Winx make it four consecutive Cox Plate victories.

8 BETTER LOOSEN UP (1990): He ran serious time (2:01.5) after rounding up tearaway leader Vo Rogue. BLU remains the only Australian horse to win the Japan Cup.

9 MIGHT AND POWER (1998): Only right that he add the Cox Plate to his CV after taking the Caulfield-Melbourne Cups double the previous spring.

10 SUNLINE (1999-2000): Two wins, a second and fourth ensure inclusion for a mare who is one of only three horses (Black Caviar and Winx) to win Australian Horse of the year three times.

11 NORTHERLY (2001-2002): He was extremely talented but also so tough as he highlighted when winning a Caulfield Cup with 58kg. Injury robbed him of a third attempt.

12 MAKYBE DIVA (2005): She is best remembered for three straight Melbourne Cups, but the Diva had the brilliance to dominate Australian racing between 1400m-2400m had she been aimed.

13 SO YOU THINK (2009-10): Had he not raced overseas, he probably would have beaten Pinker Pinker (2011) and Ocean Park (2012) to win four straight before Winx.

14 WINX (2015-16-17-18): Had Chris Waller chosen, she could be there today lining up for a fifth straight win. What horse in history has won four straight WFA championships in its country?

Phar Lap wins his second W.S. Cox Plate in 1931.

EMERGENCIES

FIELDS OF OMAGH (2003-06): His record of two wins, a second, third and fifth demands his inclusion, and many would no doubt have him in their field of 14. But at the expense of which horse?

TRANQUIL STAR (1942-44): She was the Sunline of her time, the country's highest stakes-winning mare who became an idol during World War II.

Saintly (1996): Had injury not finished him at four, he may have become Bart Cummings' greatest horse. Like Phar Lap, Rising Fast and Makybe Diva, won the Cox Plate-Melbourne Cup double.

SURROUND (1976): Remains the only three-year-old filly to win this race? Beau Vite, Flight, Hydrogen, Gunsynd, Red Anchor, Bonecrusher, Rubiton, Super Impose and Octagonal are others in contention.