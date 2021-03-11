WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Seven areas with more than 50mm
The Northern Rivers received a good overnight soaking with one locality recording 76mm in the past 24 hours.
Between 9am Wednesday and 8am Thursday seven areas recorded more than 50mm while more than 20 spots received more than 25mm in the same time.
Lismore Airport recorded 35mm, Ballina received 45mm, Byron Bay had 40mm while Tweed Heads recorded 28mm.
Looking forward, Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay can except rain throughout the day with the chance of a thunderstorm that is possible to turn severe.
Tweed Heads can also expect showers and a possible thunderstorm.
Top rainfall spots:
Goonengerry: 76mm
Houghlahan’s creek: 70mm
Nashua: 65mm
Lake Ainsworth: 56mm
Tuckombil: 55mm
Huonbrook: 53mm
Repentance: 50mm
