Seven towns around the Northern Rivers received more than 50mm in the psat 24 hours.
Weather

WHO GOT THE RAIN?: Seven areas with more than 50mm

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
11th Mar 2021 9:34 AM
The Northern Rivers received a good overnight soaking with one locality recording 76mm in the past 24 hours.

Between 9am Wednesday and 8am Thursday seven areas recorded more than 50mm while more than 20 spots received more than 25mm in the same time.

Lismore Airport recorded 35mm, Ballina received 45mm, Byron Bay had 40mm while Tweed Heads recorded 28mm.

Looking forward, Lismore, Ballina and Byron Bay can except rain throughout the day with the chance of a thunderstorm that is possible to turn severe.

Tweed Heads can also expect showers and a possible thunderstorm.

 

Rainfall around the Northern Rivers from 9am March 10 to 8am March 11. Source: Bureau of Meteorology
Rainfall around the Northern Rivers from 9am March 10 to 8am March 11. Source: Bureau of Meteorology

Top rainfall spots:

Goonengerry: 76mm

Houghlahan’s creek: 70mm

Nashua: 65mm

Lake Ainsworth: 56mm

Tuckombil: 55mm

Huonbrook: 53mm

Repentance: 50mm

