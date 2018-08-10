Who has the best garden in the Tweed?

SPECTACULAR: Currumbin resident Evelyn Marshall in her prize-winning traditional Japanese garden, an entry in this year's DJ Stringer Garden Competition.

SPECTACULAR: Currumbin resident Evelyn Marshall in her prize-winning traditional Japanese garden, an entry in this year's DJ Stringer Garden Competition. Scott Powick

MOVE over Toowoomba and Melbourne, the Tweed's gardeners are out to show the fruits of their labour in the region's annual garden competition.

Initiated by prominent real estate agent David Stringer some five years ago, the competition has gone from strength to strength, becoming a firm fixture on the annual garden calendar for the Tweed and southern Gold Coast.

Mr Stringer - whose work affords him the privilege of sticky beaking in some of the best gardens in the region - launched the competition after others folded.

"There were a couple of garden clubs and the Tweed Council did it a few years ago and then it dropped off,” Mr Stringer said.

"But I just found through my travels as being an agent that there were many, many people who were fond of their gardens and that was a really big selling point of their home. So we thought we would do a community garden competition ourselves and open it up to the Southern Gold Coast and the Tweed and we have had a terrific response.

"We have probably had around 40 to 50 entries every year in all the different categories, it is a really fun event.”

This garden won last year's Best Sustainable Garden award. Contributed

Along with the beauty of a well-maintained garden comes the bonus of adding value to a home.

"A good garden can add tens of thousands to the value of a home and in some cases in big acreage properties, hundreds of thousands,” Mr Stringer said.

"It makes a huge difference.”

There are 12 categories, ranging from best garden to best man cave, tenants garden, acreage and more. Entries close September 1. Visit www.djstringer.com.au