Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Manhunt follows assault on taxi driver
Crime

WHO IS HE? CCTV released in hunt for taxi driver stabber

Sherele Moody
by
14th Mar 2020 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are desperate to identify a man who may be connected to the stabbing of Sarina taxi driver John May.

The 62-year-old  was hospitalised in a critical condition on Friday, March 6, after he was found close to death on Brewers Road.

Mr May is the husband of Mackay Regional Councillor Karen May.

"I was horrified, I was just beside myself that… this had taken place," Cr May told the Daily Mercury four days after the assault on her husband.

"John was just doing his job, driving the cab as he normally does."

John May with his wife Mackay Regional Council councillor Karen May. John was stabbed in a terrifying assault while driving his limousine on March 6 at Sarina.
John May with his wife Mackay Regional Council councillor Karen May. John was stabbed in a terrifying assault while driving his limousine on March 6 at Sarina.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to and also a photo of a blue backpack that may be connected to the crime.

The wanted man, or anyone who knows him or recognises the backpack, should contact police as soon as possible.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000.

Anyone who may have seen this blue backpack in Sarina near the scene of the assault should contact police immediately.
Anyone who may have seen this blue backpack in Sarina near the scene of the assault should contact police immediately. QPS
crime editors picks john may sarina taxi driver violence
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

        premium_icon Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

        Fashion & Beauty All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.

        Who murdered Colin Woodhouse?

        premium_icon Who murdered Colin Woodhouse?

        Crime Almost three decades on, Colin Woodhouse's killer remains free

        YOU’RE INVITED: Uki school turns 125

        premium_icon YOU’RE INVITED: Uki school turns 125

        News In 125 years one things has stayed the same at Uki Public School

        See which 20+ photos made it to the plane spotters finals

        premium_icon See which 20+ photos made it to the plane spotters finals

        News The airport runs an annual plane spotters photographic competition