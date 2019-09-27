Who is reviewing police actions after 'the slap'?

An altercation between police and a young man in Casino.

A REVIEW was announced by NSW Police regarding a video, allegedly filmed in Casino earlier this week, showing a police officer appearing to slap a young man.

But no further information has been revealed in regards to the investigation process.

A NSW Police spokesperson said today they were unable to comment further on the incident.

"Richmond Police District has commenced a review into the incident. While this is under way, police are unable to comment further," a spokeswoman said today.

Given that a review is expected to be con ducted by an independent person or group, to offer transparency to the process, The Northern Star asked NSW Police who was heading the review and an explanation of how such a review would unfold.

NSW Police declined to offer further information.

Back in October 18, 2018, family members of a group of teens arrested in chaotic scenes outside Lismore Shopping Square complained police used "unnecessary force" in the operation.

Following inquiries after a break-in in Casino last month, plain clothes officers attempted to arrest a 16-year-old youth at a bus interchange on Brewster Street.

According to one witness, when police became "heavy handed" with another boy.

He was arrested and as the situation become more chaotic a 14-year-old girl was arrested.

The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media.

Other similar cases of handling of young people by NSW Police have ended in trouble for officers in the Northern Rivers.

Two Coraki police officers accused of locking an Aboriginal boy in a paddy wagon for over an hour were granted good behaviour bonds for the offence, with no conviction recorded, in October 2017.

In the case of the video published on social media this week, police have not offered any details as to whether any complaints had been lodged regarding the issue.

The Northern Star has been unable to confirm the incident took place on Wednesday in Casino.

The Northern Star has been unable to confirm the identity of the young man in the video.