Who is the NRRRL's best?
AS form lines solidify and the ladder takes shape approaching the halfway mark of 2018, there are few secrets left in the NRRRL.
But the juiciest one is set to be revealed tomorrow: just who is the best team in the Northern Rivers?
The league's two undefeated sides, Cudgen Hornets and Tweed Coast Raiders, will do battle at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, for that mantle in a game Raiders coach Brent Kite believes will be "pure” footy.
"I think these bigger games of footy - where you have the best going head to head - are pretty pure and are ones to come out and watch,” said Kite, who has exceeded all expectations in his first year as coach.
Bringing with him to Tweed the winning DNA that built him as a player (14 Test caps, 10 Origin appearances, two NRL premierships and one Clive Churchill Medal in more than 300 top-flight games), the hiring of Kite has proven a master stroke.
Kite will engage with Cudgen coach Pat Rosser in the strategy battle on the sidelines and hopes to give his team a slight edge over the Hornets, who sit one point ahead of Tweed on the ladder.
"(Cudgen) have been the benchmark,” Kite said.
"This year we have made a point of not worrying about the opposition too much. We've got a new system that we've learned from scratch.
"But this game bears paying attention to. Whether we get the tapes from the NRRRL in time, we'll see if we can get a look at Cudgen before the weekend.”
So far Kite has been a revelation at his new club.
Observed from the sidelines at training, his coaching style is forthright with instruction and praise, impressing upon his locked- in troops new ideas and techniques. But his biggest test comes tomorrow.
Although the one big question left this season is who will stay undefeated, Kite's influence is among a subset of many others for Sunday's match:
Who will win the coaching battle between architects Kite and Rosser?
Can the competition's stingiest defence (Raiders) stifle the second most potent attack (Hornets)?
And which team's rep players (three each side) can rise to the top and prove the more formidable force?
MATCH DETAILS
WHO: Tweed Raiders v Cudgen Hornets
WHEN: Sunday, May 27, at 2.45pm
WHERE: Les Burger Field, Cabarita