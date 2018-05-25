Who is the NRRRL's best?

FLYING HIGH: Tweed Coast Raiders coach Brent Kite has been a revelation at his new club, but his toughest test so far comes Sunday against Pat Rosser and the Cudgen Hornets.

FLYING HIGH: Tweed Coast Raiders coach Brent Kite has been a revelation at his new club, but his toughest test so far comes Sunday against Pat Rosser and the Cudgen Hornets. Scott Powick

AS form lines solidify and the ladder takes shape approaching the halfway mark of 2018, there are few secrets left in the NRRRL.

But the juiciest one is set to be revealed tomorrow: just who is the best team in the Northern Rivers?

The league's two undefeated sides, Cudgen Hornets and Tweed Coast Raiders, will do battle at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, for that mantle in a game Raiders coach Brent Kite believes will be "pure” footy.

Guy Lanslon, Bridey McNeven, Brent Kite, Jamie Donaldson and Kristin Milloy await the top-placed Cudgen Hornets for a huge clash at Les Burger Field this Sunday. Scott Powick

"I think these bigger games of footy - where you have the best going head to head - are pretty pure and are ones to come out and watch,” said Kite, who has exceeded all expectations in his first year as coach.

Bringing with him to Tweed the winning DNA that built him as a player (14 Test caps, 10 Origin appearances, two NRL premierships and one Clive Churchill Medal in more than 300 top-flight games), the hiring of Kite has proven a master stroke.

Kite will engage with Cudgen coach Pat Rosser in the strategy battle on the sidelines and hopes to give his team a slight edge over the Hornets, who sit one point ahead of Tweed on the ladder.

"(Cudgen) have been the benchmark,” Kite said.

"This year we have made a point of not worrying about the opposition too much. We've got a new system that we've learned from scratch.

"But this game bears paying attention to. Whether we get the tapes from the NRRRL in time, we'll see if we can get a look at Cudgen before the weekend.”

So far Kite has been a revelation at his new club.

Observed from the sidelines at training, his coaching style is forthright with instruction and praise, impressing upon his locked- in troops new ideas and techniques. But his biggest test comes tomorrow.

Raiders coach Brent Kite has lead the club through seven rounds without a loss in his first season at Cabarita Beach. Scott Powick

Although the one big question left this season is who will stay undefeated, Kite's influence is among a subset of many others for Sunday's match:

Who will win the coaching battle between architects Kite and Rosser?

Can the competition's stingiest defence (Raiders) stifle the second most potent attack (Hornets)?

And which team's rep players (three each side) can rise to the top and prove the more formidable force?

Cudgen Hornet Ben O'Gorman will be pivotal in this Sunday's top of the table clash. Mike Donelly

MATCH DETAILS

WHO: Tweed Raiders v Cudgen Hornets

WHEN: Sunday, May 27, at 2.45pm

WHERE: Les Burger Field, Cabarita