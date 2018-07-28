Who will be crowned the Tweed's best businesses in 2018?

Menu
Aisling Brennan
by
28th Jul 2018 1:59 PM

THE best businesses in Tweed will be collectively holding their breath tonight to see who will be crowned the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS) People's Choice.

The public has voted for their favourite Tweed business ahead of tonight's BEATS Gala at Seagulls Club, which will see different industries celebrate their achievements of the past 12 months.

People's Choice nominee and Wade's World Photographics owner Wade Kelleher said it was a great honour to be recognised, especially after the years of commitment he's put into his business.

"It's nice that in a way to learn someone has nominated us. As a business owner you put everything into it and a lot of the time people don't see that,” Mr Kelleher said.

"So, when the nominations came out it shows that people think you're doing a good job and it feels like you're really making an impact.

"The reward you get by just somebody randomly doing it to you makes you feel awesome.”

Previous BEATS winner EcoOasis owner Karissa Ball said she believed the awards were a chance to support local businesses.

"We really need to make sure that we focus everything we do within our community as local based as possible,” she said.

"Locals supporting locals, and local businesses supporting locals businesses as well.”

Jasmine Adams from Geological George agreed the awards highlighted the diverse businesses within the Tweed and that the community was supporting important local business.

"Our customers get weirdly competitive about it. You've got a wide range of businesses nominated, everything from accommodation, restaurants, signs, cameras, carpet, food and then there's us with rocks,” she said.

"It's one of those things: you've got to build up your business, so you've got to support other businesses.”

TOP CHOICES

The 10 Tweed businesses nominated for the 2018 BEATS People's Choice Award are:

  • Carpets On the Move
  • EcOasis
  • Ecomist
  • Geological George
  • IC SIGNS
  • Makers and Finders Market
  • Phoebe's Mediterranean House
  • Potager - A Kitchen Garden
  • SAE Group Pty Ltd
  • Wade's World Photographics

The winner will be announced at the 2018 BEATS Gala Dinner tonight (Saturday, July 28) at Seagulls Club.

* Proudly sponsored by the Tweed Daily News

