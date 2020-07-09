Who will be playing at Bluesfest 2021?

Bluesfest organisers have released their first line-up announcement for the 2021 festival.

Bluesfest organisers have released their first line-up announcement for the 2021 festival.

JIMMY Barnes, Patti Smith, John Butler and Xavier Rudd are among the artists who will grace the stages at Bluesfest Byron Bay next year.

The festival’s organisers have this week announced the first 50 artists of the 2021 line-up.

The announcement comes after this year’s festival was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jimmy Barnes is set to play Bluesfest Byron Bay in 2021.

“We promised you the biggest First Artist Announcement ever and here it is,” organisers said in their announcement

“Top end of the bill are International rock stars Bon Iver, festival favourite Michael Franti and Spearhead, the heart and soul of Aussie rock Jimmy Barnes and steaming hot off their No. 1 debut on the ARIA album chart last May with new release Live at the Forum is none other than one of this country’s fastest rising acts The Teskey Brothers.”

John Butler will be playing Bluesfest 2021. Picture: Tony Martin

The festival will be held acrter weekend from April 1 to 5 at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm.

So far, it’s expected COVID-19 related restrictions will see Bluesfest 2021 host a maximum of 7500 seated music fans.

In a recent statement, organisers explained the state government would allow those numbers at the festival, at this stage.

Bon Iver is on the line-up for Bluesfest Byron Bay 2021. Picture: Graham Tolbert and Crystal Quinn

“It is envisaged this figure will increase as restrictions are gradually lifted between now and next April,” the statement said.

“Bluesfest has made it clear to its patrons that there is no risk in buying tickets as all money will be securely held in a locked account should the unlikely need to refund become a necessity.”

Festival organisers confirmed in late June some 30,000 refunds were being processed after the Bluesfest 2020 cancellation.

The full line-up includes: