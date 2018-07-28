Who wins: Your brain, body or soul?

Exercise is not only good for the body but also good for the brain and soul.

LIVING NATURALLY with Olwen Anderson

DO YOU find it challenging to make time for fitness training each day, and meditation too?

It's no wonder, when look who is in charge: your brain.

Brains can be so bossy and coercive.

Yours wants you to do what makes it feel good, be fed, stay out of danger; and will stop at nothing to get what it wants.

As far as your brain is concerned, your body is there to carry you around, like a head on a stick.

And your soul? What's that? Your brain is particularly greedy for fuel.

If you haven't eaten recently, your brain will squirt out neurotransmitters to turn up the volume on your appetite, perhaps ignite some sugar cravings too.

If your brain suspects danger is about (whether real or not) it will direct your nervous system to increase your heart rate and breathing, circulate some adrenaline, and generally get you feeling alert and alarmed.

The brain loves to think, so it will encourage you to worry, or to keep surfing the internet and social media, being stimulated by images.

It really can't see the benefit of strapping on your training shoes, or switching off the phone for meditation time.

But two other parts of your body can miss out when the brain is so bossy.

So they've developed their own methods of getting your attention.

Your body loves to move, and is resentful of all the time you spend folded into a chair or into the driver's seat of your car.

The only way your body can get your attention is through generating stiffness, aches and pains. That usually works.

Your soul probably isn't happy either, when it isn't adequately attended to.

It wants to spend time in meditation, or admiring a sensational sunset.

Perhaps just gazing, in thrall to the stupendous landscape we live in.

But for your soul to get your attention, all it can do is generate an uncomfortable sense that you're not really satisfied with how you're living your life. How do you look after your body and soul as well as your brain?

Perhaps remembering that they won't be as loudly insistent as your brain.

Your brain, after all, doesn't realise that it needs your body to carry it around.

Maybe the key is to move your body every day, and to attend to your soul daily as well with meditation or prayer or quiet time.

* Olwen Anderson is a naturopath and counsellor. Contact her at www.olwenanderson.com.au