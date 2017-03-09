Whodunit fun set to unfold in Murwillumbah

THE SUSPECTS: The cast of The Real Inspector Hound which plays Murwillumbah Civic Centre from March 17.

A CLASSIC whodunit, framed by an old house high upon the cliffs above a desolate marsh, will have audiences guessing in Murwillumbah this month.

Lovers of murder mysteries are in for a shock when Murwillumbah Theatre Company presents The Real Inspector Hound from March 17.

Written by famous English playwright Tom Stoppard, director Julie West said the play would not be easy to forget.

"It's a play within a play and the audience are actually watching two plays,” West said.

Set around two feuding theatre critics who are implicated in the atrocities of a lethal madman, players become critics and critics players, as the plot unfolds.

"There are several twists in the production which you don't see coming. The audience are shown that any of the cast could have done the murder,” West said.

"There's a lot of clues as to who the murderer is within the writing but Tom is very clever with the way he writes, so the audience will need to pay attention.

"The actors are amazing, they've put their heart and soul into the production which gets the audience thinking.”

The Real Inspector Hound

Where: Murwillumbah Civic Centre

When: March 17-19, 24-26, 31 and April 1

Times: Night shows 8pm and Sundays 2pm

Tickets: www.murwillumbah theatrecompany.com or on the door (cash only)