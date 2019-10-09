Menu
The front of the house has been completely destroyed after a fire broke out this morning.
‘Whole garage on fire’: Fireys rush to house blaze

Ashley Carter
Eden Boyd
9th Oct 2019 8:22 AM
FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to reports of a garage fire at a Sippy Downs home this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said five crews were called to the University Way home just after 7am.

A witness who drove past the fire told the Daily the "whole garage was on fire".

A driver who saw the fire said the
Paramedics were also called to the scene, but said no patients required treatment at this stage.

The QFES spokeswoman said the front of the house was "well-alight", but firefighters had the blaze contained by about 7.35am.

