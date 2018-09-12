Menu
HEALTH: There's been a confirmed case of whooping cough at Pottsville Beach Primary School.
Whooping cough case confirmed in Tweed school

12th Sep 2018

PARENTS are being urged to monitor their children's health following a confirmed case of whooping cough on the Tweed Coast today.

Pottsville Beach Primary School parents were made aware of the case earlier today and took to social media to alert the wider community that a grade three student was diagnosed with the infection .

The school told the Tweed Daily News there was a reported whooping cough case but everything was "under control”.

They would not comment further.

NSW Health has reported a recent increase of whooping cough amongst primary-school-aged children and a modest increase in high schools.

According to NSW Health, the highly contagious infection "starts like a cold and progresses to bouts of coughing that can last for many weeks”.

More information to come.

