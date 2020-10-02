Why 38 palm trees will be removed by the council

One of the palm trees at Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads South that will give way to urban canopy.

TWEED council is looking to beat the heat this summer by turning to a green solution.

A green leafy solution.

The urban tree canopy program is being developed to improve areas of the shire lacking in shade.

Street trees play reduce the urban heat-island effect created by heat-absorbing roads, footpaths and buildings.

Mayor Chris Cherry said street trees had been shown to reduce our experience of urban heat by as much as seven to 14 degrees.

"All new urban developments have street trees - our issue is retro-fitting them to existing city areas," Cr Cherry said.

To launch the Cool Towns program, 34 native Brush Box and 13 Tuckeroo trees will be planted at Minjungbal Dr, from Dry Dock Rd to Heffron St at Tweed Heads South.

The Brush Box will replace the Cocos palms (as weed) currently growing in the centre median.

The Tweed Shire Council will remove the 38 palms that line the median strip from Dry Dock Road to Heffron Street from October 19.

In addition, 13 Tuckeroo trees will be planted in the open space at the corner of Heffron St near the skate park and Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre, and in Faux Park to shade the shared-user path along the Tweed River.

This tree replacement program will substantially reduce the maintenance load on the council as the palms continually drop fronds, fruit and seeds that cause litter problems.

The palm seeds are spread widely by wind, birds and other animals while unripened fruit is poisonous to native bats.

The Queensland Brush Box, Lophostomen confertus, is a prized street tree rarely troubled by pests or disease and will establish quickly.