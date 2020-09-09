Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Why 9/9/20 is a significant date

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Sep 2020 5:25 AM

EXCLUSIVE

Foetal alcohol spectrum disorder support services will be bolstered by a $24 million cash injection from the Morrison Government.

The funding boost is expected to reduce the wait times for diagnostic services, as well as support Australian babies diagnosed with the condition, and their families.

The announcement coincides with Wednesday's International Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day, held symbolically on the ninth day of the ninth month of the year to remind the world women should abstain from alcohol during their nine-month pregnancy.

International Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day is held every year on the ninth day of the ninth month to encourage women not to drink alcohol during their pregnancy.
International Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Awareness Day is held every year on the ninth day of the ninth month to encourage women not to drink alcohol during their pregnancy.

 

As much as 2 per cent of Australian babies are born with some form of FASD, a condition that involves a brain injury resulting from prenatal exposure to alcohol.

The funding boost builds upon $25 million announced in December, which went towards the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education in its bid to develop a national awareness campaign on the risks of drinking alcohol during pregnancy.

It brings the government's total investment into the fight against FASD to more than $75 million since 2012.

The Morrison Government has also made clear its support for mandatory pregnancy warning labels on alcoholic drinks.

At its July meeting, the Australian and New Zealand Ministerial Forum on Food Regulation agreed to a mandatory label that would be implemented over the next three years.

Originally published as Why 9/9/20 is a significant date

More Stories

Show More
alcohol funding pregnancy scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        HARROWING: First on scene of crash checked for a pulse

        Premium Content HARROWING: First on scene of crash checked for a pulse

        News Resident describes heart-stopping moments after a crash

        VIDEO: Great white shark kills man on Gold Coast

        Premium Content VIDEO: Great white shark kills man on Gold Coast

        Environment Surf cameras capture fatal great white shark attack on Gold Coast

        Best Aussie surfers to descend on North Coast this weekend

        Premium Content Best Aussie surfers to descend on North Coast this weekend

        News CHAMPION surfer Stephanie Gilmore said she can’t wait to pull on a jersey in the...