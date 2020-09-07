Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Cultural heritage excavations took place as part of the preparation work for the Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed raising of Clarrie Hall Dam.
Cultural heritage excavations took place as part of the preparation work for the Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed raising of Clarrie Hall Dam.
News

Why archaeologists spent 9 weeks scouring 19 sites

Jessica Lamb
7th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NINETEEN cultural sites have been excavated to search for potential Aboriginal artefacts at the Clarrie Hall Dam.

The nine-week dig to search for archaeological deposits was undertaken by Consultant Eco Logical Australia Pty Ltd (ELA) with the project’s Registered Aboriginal Parties in preparation of the preparation for the proposed raising of Clarrie Hall Dam.

Soil from the excavations was sieved to isolate and collect artefacts and general searches of the areas around the dig sites were also completed.

The findings from the excavations will help in the development of an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Management Plan for the project and contribute to its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

The 19 sites were part of a range of archaeological sites that would be inundated or partially inundated when the dam wall is raised 8.5m to double the dam’s footprint and treble its capacity.

Consultant Eco Logical Australia Pty Ltd worked with the project's Registered Aboriginal Parties over the past nine weeks to complete the excavations of 19 Potential Archaeological Deposits.
Consultant Eco Logical Australia Pty Ltd worked with the project's Registered Aboriginal Parties over the past nine weeks to complete the excavations of 19 Potential Archaeological Deposits.

ELA sub-consultant Coffey Australia is assessing how best to engage with the community to complete the Social Impact Assessment for the project in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

Relevant stakeholders, including resident, industry and environment groups, should expect to be contacted directly by Coffey Australia this month.

The EIS is expected to be completed by February 2021 and will go on exhibition for public comment around March 2021.

Then, ELA will meet with the community to help explain the document for those who want to make submissions. At this stage, due to COVID-19, it is not known what format these meetings will take.

clarrie hall dam twdcouncil twdnews tweed tweed shire council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Unexpected pandemic winner

    Unexpected pandemic winner
    • 7th Sep 2020 1:42 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Judge rethinks jail sentence for man who hit 'rock bottom'

        Premium Content Judge rethinks jail sentence for man who hit 'rock bottom'

        News “HE IS slowly but surely climbing back from that very low point in his life.”

        NAMED: +60 people to appear in Tweed court today

        Premium Content NAMED: +60 people to appear in Tweed court today

        News Here's everyone listed for Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Why reporting a dolphin sighting is so important

        Premium Content Why reporting a dolphin sighting is so important

        News A North Coast-based charity researching the numbers and health of dolphins in the...

        Teen forced to lock himself in bathroom during break-in

        Premium Content Teen forced to lock himself in bathroom during break-in

        News Police allege that two men stole knives and a guitar