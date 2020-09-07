Why archaeologists spent 9 weeks scouring 19 sites

Cultural heritage excavations took place as part of the preparation work for the Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed raising of Clarrie Hall Dam.

NINETEEN cultural sites have been excavated to search for potential Aboriginal artefacts at the Clarrie Hall Dam.

The nine-week dig to search for archaeological deposits was undertaken by Consultant Eco Logical Australia Pty Ltd (ELA) with the project’s Registered Aboriginal Parties in preparation of the preparation for the proposed raising of Clarrie Hall Dam.

Soil from the excavations was sieved to isolate and collect artefacts and general searches of the areas around the dig sites were also completed.

The findings from the excavations will help in the development of an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Management Plan for the project and contribute to its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

The 19 sites were part of a range of archaeological sites that would be inundated or partially inundated when the dam wall is raised 8.5m to double the dam’s footprint and treble its capacity.

ELA sub-consultant Coffey Australia is assessing how best to engage with the community to complete the Social Impact Assessment for the project in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

Relevant stakeholders, including resident, industry and environment groups, should expect to be contacted directly by Coffey Australia this month.

The EIS is expected to be completed by February 2021 and will go on exhibition for public comment around March 2021.

Then, ELA will meet with the community to help explain the document for those who want to make submissions. At this stage, due to COVID-19, it is not known what format these meetings will take.