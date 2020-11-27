Menu
The Twin Towns club billboard message was so touching, it's close to the heart because of COVID-19. Photo: Cecilia Morey, Tweed Heads.
News

Why borders opening won’t help major North Coast employer

Jessica Lamb
26th Nov 2020 11:00 PM
OPENING the borders might put an end to the traffic chaos but one of the biggest hospitality employers in the Tweed says venue capacity restrictions is what will really make the difference to reviving business.

Twin Towns chief executive officer Rob Smith welcomed the “significant step” announced on Wednesday that the Queensland border checkpoints would be dismantled and the sunshine state open to all except declared hot spots.

<<READ MORE: How Queensland’s border decision impacts the Northern Rivers>>

However, Mr Smith said the big issue for Twin Towns was the COVID-19 restricted 300 people capacity placed on the company’s two Tweed venues.

“We had great hopes this morning’s announcement was the lifting of the capacity restrictions but this turned out to be only for very small venues and until that flows through to large venues, all the extra people wanting to come now the border has opened, we will not being able to accommodate them,” he said.

Twin Towns Club ceo Rob Smith.
Mr Smith said in July, the clubs could operate realistically as a viable operation with the one person per square metre rule.

He explained Twin Towns had been forced to reduce staff numbers over the COVID-19 period with casual staff still looking at scant hours and full timers not able to return to normal shifts yet.

“After July 24 with all the outbreaks down south, we went back to capacity limits which has been a real problem for us,” Mr Smith said.

“We hope this time those restrictions move forward and hopefully it is this side of Christmas.

“Thank you for those people who have continued to patronise clubs through difficult times.”

Lismore Northern Star

