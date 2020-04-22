Why businesses are banking on beaches reopening

Burleigh local Ayla Beaufils soaks up the sun at Coolangatta Beach after reopening on Monday. Photo: Scott Powick.

Burleigh local Ayla Beaufils soaks up the sun at Coolangatta Beach after reopening on Monday. Photo: Scott Powick.

PEOPLE appear to be heeding warnings not to inundate popular reopened Gold Coast beaches - but takeaway cafe operators are hopeful of a weekend business bump.

The Coolangatta foreshore would normally be packed with people taking advantage of the Coast's enviable autumn weather but was instead practically empty yesterday.

Three of the Gold Coast's busiest beaches, including Coolangatta, were reopened on Monday after they were closed on April 8 to slow the spread of coronavirus.

All but a handful of businesses on Marine Parade were closed and those who were open were quiet.

Three Sons Coffee Cartel owner Troy Hurst said his shop experienced a large drop in sales when the beach was first closed.

Mr Hurst said the coming weekend would tell if things would improve by the beach reopening.

He said the shop survived road closures during the Christmas holiday period last year, the bushfires and major event cancellations but was still "plodding along".

"They (Gold Coast City Council) closed the main road around Kirra Point at Christmas holidays, so business went straight down again," Mr Hurst said.

"Then we had the fires, weather events and with COVID-19, they obviously cancelled the Corona Pro and The Drop Festival.

"All of the major income streams that you count on are now gone, for this year anyway.

"But we're always hanging in there."

Earth 'n' Sea Pizza owner Fergus Sillar is confident the business will survive the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Scott Powick

Earth 'n' Sea Pizza owner Fergus Sillar said this Easter was the quietest he'd dealt with in 14 years.

Mr Sillar said the weeks leading up to Easter were also slow but business had since picked up.

"At the moment we're really only feeding the locals and there's only so many of them," Mr Sillar said.

"I think as people start to get JobKeeper and Jobseeker payments there may be a bit more money around.

"We have other restaurants and each of them is in a position of life support … but there's enough (stimulus packages) being announced to get us through it - assuming you can get a deal done with your landlord - then you're probably going to be OK."

Burleigh local Ayla Beaufils is back on the Coast and soaking up the sun at Coolangatta Beach since the university she studied at closed.

Ms Beaufils studied full time at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney but had since moved back to Burleigh until the coronavirus restrictions ease.

The actor said to keep her spirits high she walked on the beach every morning and was "stoked" to see the beach reopen.

"I go to the beach every morning to go for a walk and sometimes a dip in the ocean, but for me that's the only time I leave the house at the moment," Ms Beaufils said.

It's a great way to get outside, get some sunlight and see people at least."