Why Cameron Diaz disappeared

A decade ago it was hard to open a magazine and not see Cameron Diaz's face.

The actress was one of Hollywood's most in-demand actresses, starring in everything from action flicks like Charlie's Angels, lending her voice to animated movies like Shrek or starring in romantic comedies like The Holiday.

Her personal life also meant she was a tabloid favourite, with Diaz making headlines for her relationships with high profile men like Justin Timberlake and being best friends with another A-lister, Drew Barrymore.

But since marrying Good Charlotte's Benji Madden in 2015 Diaz has largely disappeared from the spotlight, with her last acting role in 2014's Annie.

RELATED: Why Cameron Diaz is taking a break from Hollywood

Cameron Diaz hasn’t acted since 2014. Picture: Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

After giving her first interview in years to InStyle this month, people close to the actress have revealed to People why Diaz turned her back on Hollywood.

"While she was always in the spotlight, she was never comfortable in that role," a film source told the magazine.

"It was stressful, and over the years it took a toll on her. She needed a break."

According to another insider that break has meant enjoying the little things in life.

"She likes taking trips, watching movies and socialising with friends," a source said. "She just wants to enjoy her life now."

In her interview with InStyle, Diaz explained why stepping away from the spotlight five years was the right decision.

Cameron Diaz’s breakout role was in The Mask.

"I started (experiencing fame) when I was 22, so 25 years ago that's a long time," Diaz said. "I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it's okay for me to take time for myself now to reorganise and choose how I want to come (back) into the world. I don't miss performing."

But the actress doesn't plan on staying completely out of the spotlight, hinting that she was looking to enter the health sphere.

While enjoying married life with Madden living in Los Angeles Diaz has written two books - The Body Book in 2013 and The Longevity Book in 2016.

"Right now I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I'm passionate about - something that just feels effortless," she said.

Speaking at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop event in 2017 Diaz said her break from acting had been because she "felt the need to make myself whole".

"I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to," Diaz confessed.

The actress was reportedly never comfortable with fame.

The actress also opened up about marrying for the first time at the age of 41, revealing it was all down to having not met the right person until then.

"I think it's a matter of I just hadn't met my husband, you know? I had boyfriends before. And there's a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends," Diaz said.

"And I have a husband who is just my partner in life and in everything. Talk about two very different people! We are so different from one another, but we share the same values - we're totally two peas in a pod. We are both just weird enough for each other."

She added: "We women are objectified so much. Somehow my husband has just been able to kind of show me what it's like not to have that be a part of a relationship, and being an equal."

Diaz made the move from modelling to acting in 1994, starring in comedy The Mask alongside Jim Carrey.

But it was a lead role in There's Something About Mary four years later that saw Diaz become a household name.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden. Picture: Splash News.