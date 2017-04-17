Why can't I get just one ... refund?

BLISTER IN THE WALLET: Fans were left out in the flood when the Violent Femmes played Twin Towns on Friday, March 31.

ANGRY fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration at Twin Towns after flooding prevented them from being able to attend the concert of legendary US band the Violent Femmes.

Coffs Harbour woman Carlie Boyes and seven of her friends drove up for the concert on Friday, March 31, but were cut off by floodwaters, leaving them angry that they couldn't receive any compensation.

Two friends from Murwillumbah were also cut off by the floods and unable to attend, but one contacted Twin Towns, who advised the concert was going ahead.

"They (Twin Towns) advised we could still get in, we just had to talk to them when we got there,” Ms Boyes said.

"She was told the show would go on and no refunds would be issued.”

Ms Boyes and five of the group were met with a blocked M1 near the Murwillumbah turn-off, before being redirected to Kingscliff, where they were still unable to get through.

The group considered walking the 12km distance to Twin Towns, but decided it wasn't worth the risk, before being forced to drive to Ballina to find a place to sleep after not being able to find any accommodation in the Tweed.

"Twin Towns is now not taking calls; they (told) us to take it up with the Violent Femmes for a refund,” Ms Boyes said.

She questioned how much money Twin Towns was keeping, with their group of just 10 losing $650 for the tickets.

Violent Femmes tickets purchased by a group of 10 unable to attend after flooding closed the Pacific Hwy on Friday, March 31. Contributed

"This is outrageous. We need to know who else has lost out and deserves a refund,” she said.

But a Twin Towns spokesperson said the club had been hamstrung due to contractual arrangements with the band.

"Around 1100 people attended the Violent Femmes concert at Twin Towns on March 31,” the spokesperson said.

"The club received some enquiries from ticket holders who advised they were unable to attend due to floods. Unfortunately, the contractual agreement between Twin Towns and the Violent Femmes' management did not allow the club to make refunds.

"However, given the extreme circumstances surrounding the weather, club management has been in discussions with the band's promoter in New York, and are yet to finalise a position on the matter of refunds to those affected.

"Twin Towns announced (on Thursday) that a donation of $50,000 will be made to the Salvation Army to assist flood victims in Murwillumbah and surrounding communities.

"The club decided to donate the money to the Salvation Army as their team has been working tirelessly in the local community in the aftermath of the floods, and can direct the funds to assist when and where it is needed most.”