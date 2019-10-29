Weird punishment given to teacher who had child abuse pics

Former teacher Darren Westley Mitchell was sentenced for breaching his suspended sentence.

A TEACHER who lost his job after he was found with child sexual exploitation material has been ordered to sit in court for a day as punishment for breaching his sentence.

Former Sunshine Coast teacher Darren Westley Mitchell was sentenced to 12 months' jail suspended immediately for three years in Maroochydore District Court in 2015.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child exploitation material after police found 307 images and 37 videos on two laptops at his Maleny home in 2013.

Mitchell was made a reportable offender under the Child Protection Act 2004 but breached the sentence last year when he failed to tell police that he had got a new passport after his expired.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren said Mitchell's violation was clearly at the lower end of breaches and ordered that he be made a temporary prisoner until the "rising of the court".

"Having read all the material I am satisfied that is unjust to activate all or part of that suspended sentence," she said.

"Instead I order that you serve a part of your suspended imprisonment being a period of imprisonment to the rising of the court."

Legal experts say this happens when the judge is required by law to impose a custodial sentence but the judge believes an actual jail term is not warranted.

This is the shortest custodial term available in Australia.

Mitchell will remain a reportable offender until late 2020. - NewsRegional