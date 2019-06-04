Crime
Why this Chinchilla man was in a Brisbane court
A WESTERN Downs man has admitted brutally assaulting a woman in Chinchilla last year. He will be sentenced later this year.
A WESTERN Downs man has admitted brutally assaulting a woman in Chinchilla last year. He will be sentenced later this year.
Business The cinema has been without a phone line for more than six weeks.
Weather A meeting will be held tonight and tomorrow.
Health Adolescence can be a very tumultuous period in one's life
Politics Lismore MP backs council in fight against levy hike.