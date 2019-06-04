Menu
Taiman James Kiloch-Collier faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
Crime

Why this Chinchilla man was in a Brisbane court

Sherele Moody
by
4th Jun 2019 2:13 PM | Updated: 2:13 PM

A WESTERN Downs man has admitted brutally assaulting a woman in Chinchilla last year. He will be sentenced later this year.

