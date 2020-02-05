Why Devon Smith is an AFL SuperCoach lock

We are prone to having short memories in the fast-moving world of the AFL.

But let me, for a moment, re-jog your memory about Essendon midfielder Devon Smith.

The Bombers' best and fairest winner in 2018, Smith played 22 of a possible 23 games that season.

He averaged 97.9 SuperCoach points and was remarkably consistent, logging just one score below 77 points while racking up 100 or more points on 11 occasions.

Devon Smith looms as a bargain SuperCoach pick.

That is SuperCoach gold.

And the best news is you can pick up Smith for a steal in 2020.

After an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, the 26-year-old has a SuperCoach asking price of just $364,000 this year.

That is a $139,500 haircut - or 28 per cent discount - on the $503,500 price tag Smith finished 2018 with.

The reason?

After racking up 102 points in Round 3 last season, a knee injury hampered Smith and saw him miss Round 5, play three more games with limited impact - averaging 55 SuperCoach points - and then be sidelined for the rest of the year to get his body right.

But the dynamo has gone on to not miss a beat this pre-season, completing every session.

He has said he will be ready to go for a Round 1 clash against Fremantle on March 21, and his teammates agree.

"The way he's been training he looks fit, looks strong," Essendon defender Michael Hurley said this week.

"You wouldn't know that he's had knee surgery last year. So hopefully he can have a big impact like he did a couple of years ago."

Bombers forward Orazio Fantasia opted out of the leadership group to focus on his body after an injury-interrupted 2019.

Devon Smith did not.

He has been included in the five-man group and both him and the Bombers are confident he can play a significant part in the club's campaign this year.

Smith is a premium player at a mid-range SuperCoach price.

Leave him out of your team at your own peril.