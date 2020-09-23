Why everyone is flocking to the North Coast these holidays

IT LOOKS like the secret is well and truly out that we live in the best part of the world as families flock to the Far North Coast these school holidays, according to the latest Wotif.com data.

Booking data revealed NSW's North Coast is the number one trending destination, with travel interest for Yamba surging up over 270 per cent, Lismore up over 170 per cent and Byron Bay close to 140 per cent.

NSW residents in particular are opting to holiday closer to home, most likely due to stricter COVID-19 travel restrictions preventing them from travelling interstate.

Wotif Managing Director Daniel Finch said since the NSW government allowed people to resume travelling within state boundaries, intrastate travel interest for NSW destinations has spiked by close to 160 per cent on the travel website.

Dawn at Yamba Main Beach (Stephen Ward)

"Beautiful beaches, tranquil rivers, rainforest and mountains, NSW's North Coast offers travellers the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city," Mr Finch said.

"Yamba has something on offer for the whole family to enjoy - from the wide range of cafes and restaurants to the Bundjalung National Park, it's the ultimate retreat for both relaxation and adventure."

"Longer days and rising temperatures make the spring holidays the perfect time for families to enjoy a much-needed break, especially after a challenging few months.

"With ongoing border closures, its clear many NSW families are embracing a local getaway in their own state, which we hope is a promising sign for local operators."

While Sydney remains the top spot for NSW travellers, Byron Bay is second on the must travel list, followed by the Hunter Valley.

Coffs Harbour takes out fifth place, while Northern Rivers comes in seventh spot of peoples searches on the website.