Why Good Friday is good news for some businesses

Husk Distillery’s Harriet Messenger and her father Paul Messenger pictured last year. The business will be open for take away orders on Good Friday. Photo: Scott Powick

WHILE most people are shutting doors to spend Good Friday inside, the holiday has opened doors for some businesses.

Clubs, pubs, small bars, cafes and restaurants can now sell takeaway food and alcohol on both Good Friday and Anzac Day in a move to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

However, the reprieve won't have much of an impact for Tweed residents as most businesses Tweed Daily News spoke with have already temporarily closed or will not take up the opportunity.

Pickled Pig Brewery owner Paul Brewer explained he would not open on Good Friday as there was not enough business to justify opening.

The business had altered to cater for takeaway shopping during the week.

As well as a drive through services, customers can still walk in while adhering to social distancing in the large building to take away alcohol, fill kegs as well as CO2 refills for home brewers from Wednesdays to Saturdays 11am-4.30pm.

Husk Distillery's Harriet Messenger said the Tumbulgum brewery would still be open on Good Friday for takeaway orders but not because of the law change.

"We have a different licsence which allows us to open," she said.

"We will be operating our drive through service selling gin, rum, mixers, Stone and Wood beer and our new hand sanitiser product."

Liquor and Gaming NSW and NSW Fair Trading granted the changes on Wednesday.

John Tansey from the department said while businesses can't get back all their lost days, lifting the long weekend alcohol restrictions would boost trade.

"This is for the businesses doing it tough and people at home doing the right thing to protect their communities," Mr Tansey said.

"Some licensees who hold a liquor licence would normally be able to trade on a Good Friday but we're extending that to all pubs, clubs, small bars, restaurants and cafes that sell food.

"Likewise, Anzac Day is normally a restricted day for trade, but given the circumstances it's also a chance for some of our most impacted businesses to maintain operations and keep their staff employed."

On Good Friday, pubs, clubs, small bars, restaurants and cafes with liquor licences can sell takeaway alcohol, with a takeaway meal, during their normal trading hours within a noon to 10pm window.

The exemption does not apply to packaged liquor licensees such as bottle shops - these businesses are subject to their normal Good Friday closure.

On Anzac Day, pubs, clubs, small bars, restaurants and cafes with liquor licences can sell alcohol during their usual trading hours, and packaged liquor licensees can open as usual from 1pm until normal close of trade.

"This Easter long weekend and Anzac Day will look very different to all we've had before but I'm sure people will find creative and safe ways to connect with their friends and loved ones while practising social distancing."