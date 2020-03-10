HELENSVALE have finished minor premiers in both Premier and Reserve grades of the Queensland Premier League.

The Hawks finished the home and away season defeating Belmont Blaze and Broadbeach Bulls in both grades to advance to their respective major semi-finals.

Aron Sherriff's rink continued to lead the way in Premier Grade for the Hawks with two rink wins plus 22 shots for the weekend.

Enoggera won both their games to remain in second spot on the same match wins (9) as the Hawks, with eight rink wins separating the two.

Tweed Heads Ospreys survived a thriller against the Bulls to claim a hard-fought victory, Kelvin Kerkow's rink led the way defeating Ryan Bester by six.

Helensvale Hawks' team of Kelsey Cottrell, Nic Gosley, Andrew Howie and Aron Sherriff. Picture: Bowls QLD

The Ospreys then accounted for the Toowoomba Bushrangers to secure third spot on the same match and rink wins as the Eagles, ensuring a double chance in the finals.

Two victories to Pine Rivers Pirates elevated them to fourth while the two losses of the Bulls dropped them to fifth spot on the ladder, gaining the last remaining spot in the final series.

The top five final series of both grades will be played at Club Helensvale this weekend. Eagles will play Ospreys in the qualifying final at 12pm on Saturday, the winner advancing to challenge Helensvale at 5pm in the major semi-final for a place in Sunday's grand final.

The loser will play the winner out of the 12pm elimination final between Pirates and Bulls in Saturday night's minor semi-final.

The winner of this game will play the loser of the major semi-final on Sunday morning in the preliminary final. The grand final is scheduled for 1pm Sunday.

Sherriff's rink finished the season undefeated to claim the best skip award for the Hawks. Players in the rink throughout the season included Kelsey Cottrell who played all 11 rounds with Sherriff while Nic Gosley, Andrew Howie, Darren Christie, Jayden Christie and Kobe Barton shared the remaining two spots.

After a promising start to the season, newcomers Burleigh Hammers finished seventh with four match wins.

In reserve grade the Hawks finished two wins clear of the Eagles, Bulls in third, Kawana Thunder in fourth and the Pirates round out the top five. The Ospreys and Hammers finished sixth and seventh, one win out of the finals.

The Hawks also won best skip in Reserve Grade with Troy Corba's rink holding on in a tight finish.

■ ENTRIES are open for the Queensland State Championships which close on March 16.