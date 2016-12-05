Why I dumped Gable Tostee as boyfriend

GOLD Coast man Gable Tostee has reportedly been dumped by the woman who stood by him throughout his murder trial.

Lizzi Evans was constantly by Tostee's side throughout the October trial that saw a jury decide that the 30-year-old was not guilty of the murder of Warriena Wright who fell to her death from his Surfers Paradise balcony two years earlier.

The pair had been together for about a year, and had acknowledged their relationship publicly over Facebook.

But according to the Mail Online, the New Zealand woman recently told Tostee the pair had "no future".

"We had hoped to begin a new chapter of life but he became resistant," Ms Evans told the Mail in an interview.

"I just had no more to give in the end but he seems (unfazed) as to be expected I suppose."

Ms Evans reportedly told the publication is was Tostee's "personal behaviour" that led to the couple's split, and she had become "emotionally starved".

The Glitter Strip playboy who formerly frequented the Gold Coast's nightclub hot spots and once bragged of bedding more than 150 women had reportedly remained obsessed with his "old life" of partying, drinking and girls.

Ms Evans said Tostee wanted to "live like that forever" and decided their relationship "had no future".

Gable Tostee during an interview with 60 minutes. Mr Tostee was acquitted of charges of murder and manslaughter of New Zealander tourist Warriena Wright, who fell to her death from a 14th floor apartment in the early hours of August 8, 2014. CHANNEL 9/AAP

Ms Evans had been an adamant supporter of her then boyfriend throughout the two-week trial and after its conclusion.

Before it was revealed the pair were dating, the New Zealand woman posted defensive comments on a Facebook page devoted to discussing the trial defending her lover.

Just days ago on the same page, Ms Evans joined Tostee in answering questions from curious observers about the case, and the pair's relationship.

“Can you understand why people would think you’re a cold, heartless, cruel bastard?” | NEXT WEEK on #60Mins, Gable Tostee breaks his silence pic.twitter.com/Ohmvkv9fMH — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) November 6, 2016

During the hours-long Q & A, Ms Evans said she had been "impulsive" in her defence of Tostee.

"As for my behaviour, I am human as are we all and I can be impulsive and quick to jump to the defence of those I care about who can't' have a voice either because it upsets me," she wrote.

"I felt there should be more balance and that things hadn't been reported as they should have, to give people both sides of the coin ... What about the abuse and nastiness (Gable) received? It was no better but that seems to be overlooked."

