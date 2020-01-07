Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This tiny town is said to be the inspiration for the movie Frozen.
This tiny town is said to be the inspiration for the movie Frozen.
Environment

Why Instagram is ruining this village

7th Jan 2020 11:29 AM

INSTAGRAM is destroying the fairytale village rumoured to be the inspiration for Disney's Frozen.

Hallstatt is tucked beneath the Salzkammergut mountains in Austria and has been dubbed "the most Instagrammable town in the world".

The Alpine beauty spot is home to just 780 people and has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1997.

The village began to attract crowds after it appeared on a South Korean travel show in 2006.

And the success of 2013's Frozen added to its popularity - ever since it was linked to the fictional town of Arendelle, its popularity has exploded.

The village attracts around 10,000 visitors each year.
The village attracts around 10,000 visitors each year.

Since then, up to 10,000 tourists from across Asia have flocked to the lakeside hideaway every day, with up to a million visitors a year.

Hallstatt now has six times more tourists per capita than Venice.

Sightseers snap selfies, pilot drones and pose for wedding photos in the picturesque town.

Some have even let themselves into local residents' homes to use their toilets.

One cafe owner told The Times: "My mum woke up one day and found some Chinese tourists in her bedroom."

In November, a mystery fire burnt down a significant part of the 16th century waterfront, and the police are now investigating.

The village has become popular with Instagrammers.
The village has become popular with Instagrammers.

Now Mayor Alexander Scheutz has begged the hordes to stay away.

The town even closed roads to put them off but without any luck.

He said: "Hallstatt is an important piece of cultural history, not a museum.

"We want to reduce numbers by at least a third, but we have no way of actually stopping them."

But not everyone agrees - some locals have called the town a gold mine.

"Hotel rooms cost €300-€400 ($A484-$A646)," one person explained.

"Public toilets costs €1 ($A1.60) and 4000 people use it every day - you do the maths."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Locals say its popularity is destroying the town.
Locals say its popularity is destroying the town.
The tiny town has boomed on social media.
The tiny town has boomed on social media.

More Stories

Show More
disney editors picks environment frozen 2 instagram social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Harris Scarfe confirms these six Qld stores will close

        premium_icon Harris Scarfe confirms these six Qld stores will close

        Business Administrators for national retailer Harris Scarfe have named several Queensland stores they will close as part of the company's sale.

        Firies’ quick response stops potential ‘dust explosion’

        premium_icon Firies’ quick response stops potential ‘dust explosion’

        News A rapid response by Tweed emergency services prevented a fire at the Condong Sugar...

        ‘I wish I hugged you tighter’: Young footballer dead at 21

        premium_icon ‘I wish I hugged you tighter’: Young footballer dead at 21

        News Rugby league community in mourning after player Dallas Bain dies.

        Epic seaweed build-up transforms beaches

        premium_icon Epic seaweed build-up transforms beaches

        Environment Gold Coast beaches have again been covered in ‘Cornflakes’