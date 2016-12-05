Why is this farmers' market causing a stir?

DIFFERENT: A new farmers' market is coming to Kingscliff in 2017.

A NEW farmers' market is set to open its stalls for the first time in Kingscliff early next year.

Village Farm Markets will be open every Saturday from 7am to 11am at NorthCoast TAFE on Cudgen Road, Kingscliff, subject to council approval.

But some stall holders at the bi-monthly Kingscliff Markets have raised concerns about the new farmers' market .

The Kingscliff Lions Club organises the Kingsliff Markets and president Des Lund said while he was happy to see new businesses come to the area, he hoped there would be no direct competition for stall holders.

"Their main concern was customers would have to make a choice on which markets to go to and they saw a fairly strong commercial promotion of it,” Mr Lund said.

"I think Kingscliff needs something like this but the fact that they're running it every Saturday certainly will have some impact.

"From our perspective, we need to protect our stall holders from any competition in town that could decrease their revenue or alternatively do they walk away from our markets and go to the other markets?”

Village Farm Markets owner Ainslie Lawrie said there would be no direct competition to the Kingscliff markets.

"This is a farmers' market, so it's fresh produce and artesian food stalls, while most of their's is homeware, handy craft, clothing so they're not the same at all,” Ms Lawrie said.

"We've been to Kingscliff many times to check and I think there's only one farmer and it's not a big stall.”

Ms Lawrie said the Kingscliff Market stall holders shouldn't have any concerns about the new farmers' market.

"We've got 50 stalls on board and they're all food related,” she said.

"We don't have any intention to add anything but fresh food and artesian food stalls and small businesses.

"We are definitely not any competition.”

She said the new farmers' market could even drive more customers to the beachside stalls.

"We're going to be bringing a lot more people to Kingscliff that may not have come otherwise,” she said.

"I think it will actually help the Kingscliff beach ones because once we finish at 11am everyone will head down to the other one.”

The development application for the Village Farm Markets is currently open for public submissions until Wednesday, December 14. Visit www.tweed.nsw. gov.au/datracking.