Why Jets-Shearers clash could be pivotal

BILAMBIL'S motivation for the coming month will largely be determined by the outcome of their Round 17 meeting with Ormeau on Sunday.

A Jets win combined with Tugun beating injury-stricken Runaway Bay on Saturday could move the club within a game of the top five with four rounds remaining, albeit negatively affected by their -205 for-and-against.

A defeat, by contrast, will have them in danger of sinking into wooden spoon contention, with the Shearers closing to within one game.

"We did speak about the scenario of coming last in the competition, which would be unfair for us because we have had so many injuries and we have blooded a lot of 17-year-olds this year," said Bilambil coach Kevin Campion.

"For the guys that have put their hand up and played, it has been a great effort."

Among the seven under-18 players to debut in A-grade has been Will McCullough, who has developed into a starting prop.

Campion though stressed the club "need a bigger commitment from the players" on the training front to move forward, having fallen from 22-22 at halftime against Southport last weekend to lose 60-28.

"We'll have to be at our best to beat Ormeau this weekend. They are probably the most improved team of the year and they've made it difficult for us," he added.

Currumbin host leaders Burleigh in other Sunday action.