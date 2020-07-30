Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gough Whitlam in 1969. Picture: Bob Nicol
Gough Whitlam in 1969. Picture: Bob Nicol
Letters to the Editor

Why John Kerr was right to dismiss Gough Whitlam

30th Jul 2020 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YET again we have the matter of Sir John Kerr's part in the dismissal of the Whitlam government under discussion. 

One thing many like to ignore is the fact that the Whitlam government had lost its ability to govern. 

According to our constitution, the duty of the "governing party" was to call a double dissolution. This the incumbent Prime Minister refused to do. 

This put the Governor-general in a most unenviable position. 

His solution was the only constitutionally acceptable one, it was to find a way to have a double dissolution called. 

With extensive consultation with wise legal men, he approached the leader of the opposition (Malcolm Fraser). 

It was only on his firm undertaking to call a double dissolution as custodial Prime Minister that allowed him to take over. 

It is essential to understand his position was simply "custodial" to allow the constitutional solution to the problem to take place. He did not become governing prime minister at this point.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It must not be forgotten what the result of that double dissolution was. A resounding defeat of the Whitlam government, thus showing clearly that the electorate had lost confidence in the governing party. 

No matter what Labor supporters want to say, it is abundantly clear that Sir John Kerr acted very properly and courageously throughout. 

F. BARNES, Toowoomba

letter to the editor palace letters
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six sex crimes that shook our region

        premium_icon Six sex crimes that shook our region

        Crime ONE man, who repeatedly attacked his own daughter, will spend up to 48 years behind bars.

        New development in bowlo armed robbery case

        premium_icon New development in bowlo armed robbery case

        News The three people who allegedly organised an armed robbery appeared

        This late night activity cost two fishermen $5000

        premium_icon This late night activity cost two fishermen $5000

        News TWO fishermen have been caught up to no good during a late night outing.

        Ex-bikie’s wife’s alleged secret messages to millionaire

        premium_icon Ex-bikie’s wife’s alleged secret messages to millionaire

        Crime “Withdraw your statement slut or we will bury your family."