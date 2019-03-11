Why Lamborghini doesn’t fear electric cars

LAMBORGHINI is not worried by the new wave of headline-grabbing electric supercars.

Though emerging brands such as Pininfarina and Rimac have made waves promising more than 1000kW of zero-emissions power, Lamborghini's chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani believes they have a long way to come.

"I think the new competitors have some really fresh ideas," he says.

"But what they need to face is what will be the rule of the game in terms of homologation today.

"There is a difference between concept and real production cars."

The Aventador SVJ Roadster is one of Lambo’s most hardcore machines.

Though Lamborghini presented a new Huracan Evo Spyder and Aventador SVJ Roadster in Geneva, you could argue the brand was upstaged by smaller concerns.

But Reggiani reckons increasingly strict crash regulations could catch small companies out, and that pretty showcars offered by the likes of Pininfarina may not perform in the real world.

"There are cars that are presented without any kind of entering air, and in the end the battery needs a super-efficient cooling system otherwise you have no functionality," he said.

"You need to wait from concept to real production car, you need the evolution or the revolution to guarantee that the car will be streetable for the market."

The Lamborghini Urus is the brand’s first SUV.

That said, Lamborghini is not ignoring the potential - or potential requirement - presented by battery tech. Reggiani says Lamborghini has been examining the future of models such as the V12-powered Aventador, V10-powered Huracan and V8 Urus SUV for some time.

"What will be the platform? What will be the powertrain that is necessary?" he said.

"This is one of the main questions that we need to solve: What will be the future, and when will be the future.

"We need to take into consideration the three-model line that we have.

"We need to guarantee the emotion of a Lamborghini. The emotion is something that came from the sound, from the responsiveness of the engine, from the number of cylinders."

The brand isn't ready to leave barrel-chested petrol engines behind. Reggiani says the Aventador's successor is likely to feature V12 power.

But the next generation of European emissions regulations present a serious threat to big motors used in the Huracan and the Aventador.

"Euro 7 will be a tough game changer," Reggiani said.

"This will be a tough job for everybody. It is not a problem that is V12, V8, V6, two cylinder or one cylinder, it's something that everybody will need to face, and in this moment there are different technologies that are defined.

"If I am right today nobody has Euro7 homologation."