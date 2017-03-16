27°
Why live anywhere else but in the Tweed?

Ryan Fowler | 16th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
PARADISE: A spectacular sunrise at the Terranora Broadwater.
PARADISE: A spectacular sunrise at the Terranora Broadwater. Ryan Fowler Photography

BEHIND THE LENS with Ryan Fowler

THERE are so many hidden gems like this jetty at Terranora Broadwater scattered around the Tweed Coast, it's fun tracking them all down.

I got told about this little place by a friend of mine who's done a shoot here before and it's so perfect for a sunrise because it lines up almost directly in front of where the sun will rise.

Having such a prime location and great conditions made everything just seem to fall into place to get the right shot. This sunrise was also one of four days where the Tweed Coast was showered with colourful skies. Just another reason this place is so beautiful to live in and visit.

The settings for this image are ISO50, f/11 and a 0.5' shutter speed with a +/- 2-stop bracket to capture the full dynamic range of the scene.

If you don't want to do any bracketing when capturing an image like this, you could invest in some graduated neutral density (ND) filters which give you more control over the dynamic range.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer and a columnist with the Tweed Daily News. Contact him at ryanfowler.photography

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  behind the lens with ryan fowler terranora broadwater

PARADISE: A spectacular sunrise at the Terranora Broadwater.

Behind the Lens: Terranora Broadwater at sunrise

