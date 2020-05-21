Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Why lockdown has become something of 'biblical proportions'

21st May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS enforced home stay is turning into something of biblical proportions.

There is Prime Minister Scott Morrison talking regularly on WhatsApp with all the states premiers.

They cannot go anywhere till the crisis is over and have to stay inside, " … all with one accord …"

Centre Right Morrison is particularly in lock-step for the "lockup" policy with centre left Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Andrews is effusive in his praise right now, as he said in the national daily, "It is a fantastic package and everyone in federal government should be very proud, of the size of it, but also of the fact that it is absolutely going to see so many people through a very, very difficult time."

With Easter having just passed, it reminds of the 120 shocked and shattered disciples who gathered together after the death of the Messiah. They prayed and waited for 10 days, scholars suggest, till they were "all of one accord".

That seems to be about the time political revelations started coming down from our locked-in pollies.

Bit more time to go till this pandemic lifts, but our political world has had a massive shake-up, as we all have. Message to our pollies - stay on your knees please.

PETER KNOBEL

Toowoomba

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus toowoomba letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Suburban drug cook faces more charges

        premium_icon Suburban drug cook faces more charges

        Crime A man accused of having an underground drug laboratory within his Banora Point home will face further charges

        Border shock: Doubt cast on September reopening

        premium_icon Border shock: Doubt cast on September reopening

        News Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has warned residents the border with NSW might...

        Coast horse transporter in council build dispute

        premium_icon Coast horse transporter in council build dispute

        News A Gold Coast property owner has been denied permission to make a number of changes...

        ‘ALARMING’: Almost $500M cost of Tweed road trauma

        premium_icon ‘ALARMING’: Almost $500M cost of Tweed road trauma

        News The Tweed region has ranked third in a list of new statistics