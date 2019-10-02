Why mass tourists will want to come to Tweed

THE Destination Management Plan which is expected to draw debate among councillors tomorrow, will incorporate a vast range of sectors to bring tourists according to its architect.

General manager of the Tweed Tourism Company, Bradley Nardi, said agriculture-based tourism had huge potential in the region, while stating the plan was flexible to take advantage of other areas including sport and the arts.

Tweed Councillor Warren Polglase told the Tweed Daily News last week he was disappointed sport was not going to play a major factor in the plan.

But Mr Nardi said sport had an important role to play in the future of the region’s tourism.

“Sporting and group-based tourism is a valuable sector for the Tweed as a region and contributes in an economic sense as a strong avenue to target off-peak periods, as well as promoting the healthy active lifestyle that is synonymous with the local community,” Mr Nardi said.

“The upcoming Destination Management Plan includes the development of a separate priority sector development strategy for ‘healthy lifestyle, sport and wellness’.

“Tweed Tourism Company looks forward to continuing to work with stakeholders to build and heighten the sporting and group-based tourism sector.”

Agriculture-based tourism is the major focus of the plan, which emphasises food experiences as a major drawcard for the region.

Mr Nardi said Tweed was an ideal place for those seeking experiences involving food and on the land.

“Our area currently has the perfect equation of quality local primary producers (and) manufacturing businesses value-adding, high quality restaurants with local chefs of renowned abilities, and a combination of businesses who have been working successfully to offer food-based tours for a long time,” he said.

“One of the opportunities in this space is to really promote the connectivity through the entire region and to disperse visitors into our beautiful valley, while noting there is also much opportunity on the coast.

“The Gold Coast Airport is a strong partner for the area with flight connectivity strong, and the southeast Queensland drive market also continues to grow.

“The region will continue to focus on capitalising by driving awareness and giving visitors the incentive to stay longer and spend more.”

Tweed councillors will vote on whether to accept the plan at their council meeting tomorrow night.