The Tweed River will have a stronger police presence after the $3.5 million Tweed Heads Marine Centre gained more officers. Picture: Supplied.
News

Why more police will be hitting the Tweed River

Jodie Callcott
20th Mar 2020 3:46 PM | Updated: 4:06 PM
THE Tweed River will have a stronger police presence after the $3.5 million Tweed Heads Marine Centre gained more officers.

A sergeant and four police constables will join officers from NSW Fisheries, Roads and Maritime Services.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the State Government's "record increase" in police numbers was about keeping the community safe on land and in the water.

"We now have the Fisheries guys ensuring local fish stocks are sustainable, the RMS guys making sure boats are safe and five new officers to police it all," Mr Provest said.

Mr Provest said the purpose-built marine centre had all the expected features, including a seized evidence room and a secure weapons room.

"This is all about delivering the fastest response to incidents on the water, whether it is compliance with fishing and other water regulations or enforcing DUI laws to keep our waterways safe for everyone," he said.

Commander of Police Transport and Public Safety Command, assistant commissioner Karen Webb, said the permanent placement of dedicated officers in the Tweed Heads Marine Centre would benefit the community.

"The shared facility will deliver better intelligence sharing and joint responses to marine related issues," Ms Webb said.

geoff provest mp twdcrime twdnews tweed river water police
